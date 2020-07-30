ANDERSON -- The Anderson University women's tennis team tallied eight Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar Athletes during the 2019-20 year, as announced Wednesday. Anderson also was named an ITA All-Academic Team.
Madelyn Brown, Grace Culver, Ruth Knies, Jenna Kuntz, Claire Miller, Allison Newman, Morgan Ocontrillo and Cassandra Weyker were each selected as ITA Scholar Athletes. Knies, Miller and Newman have each earned scholar-athlete recognition in both years of eligibility. Brown, Culver, Kuntz and Ocontrillo each received scholar-athlete honors in their first year of eligibility. The ITA recognized tennis players with at least a 3.50 GPA for the 2019-20 year.
Anderson was selected as an ITA All-Academic Team for the second year in a row. The ITA recognized tennis teams with at least a 3.20 GPA for the 2019-20 year.
