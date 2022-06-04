NEW PALESTINE--The Fighting Irish scored five runs in the fifth inning and went on to eliminate the Anderson Indians 14-4 in 5 innings and advance to the Class 4A New Palestine Regional Championship on Saturday.
Senior Kyus Gargett got Cathedral on the board in the first inning with an RBI double to score Carson Johnson.
“Kyus has been a ball player for us all year, mainly staying at short, he’s a switch hitter, he’s led off and hit in the three-hole,” Cathedral coach Ed Freije said. “He’s had a phenomenal season that we hope to keep going with, but we are really proud of his growth.”
Anderson (17-13) retaliated to take the lead in the second as Drew Baker hit a two-out, two-run double down the left field line.
Cathedral capitalized with three runs on three consecutive mistakes by the Tribe in the second. The rally began with a line-drive infield single by Irish freshman Eli Bennett that bounced off the glove of the Anderson first baseman.
“I loved it. I just went up to the box super confident and did my job every time,” Bennett said.
Jake Tomich then reached safely on a dropped pop-up to the shortstop and later scored on a dropped-third strike. Outfielders Alex Wright and Patrick Mazur both recorded RBI knocks for the Irish (16-10) to retake the lead.
“We just couldn’t get the big out when we needed it,” Anderson Coach Adrian Heim said.
In the third, Bennett sent a missile to the fence to extend the Cathedral lead to 5-2. The Indiana commit went 3-for-3 in the ballgame with three lasers including an RBI double.
“When I start catching barrels and get on a hot streak, I get more confident as anybody else,” Bennet said.
“He came in with high expectations and he has high expectations for himself,” Coach Freije said. “He started out the season pretty hot, barreling balls up, but at times there was a lot of swing and miss. Fortunately for us he had been coming around here lately and squaring some balls up so it’s good to see.”
Cathedral starting pitcher Dylan Haslett was pulled before the start of the fourth inning due to a blister on his right index finger. The trainers tried to put a new-skin bandage twice on his fingers to help aid the discomfort.
“We thought after it closed up a little bit throughout the week, we might be able to get some second skin on it,” Coach Freije said. “But we had to pull him.”
Dontrez Fuller led off the fourth by beating out an infield single and later scored on an RBI groundout by Trevor Trahan. The Tribe would cut the deficit to a single run as relief pitcher Kairo Parks scored on a wild pitch.
Cathedral plated four runs in the fourth on consecutive triples by Gargett and catcher J.T. Stiner to take a commanding 9-4 lead. The sophomore later scored on a sacrifice fly and leads the Irish with 29 hits and 26 RBIs this season.
“The playoff matchup was good, Anderson is a good team,” Gargett said. “They came out strong and we came out a little slow, but it’s alright, we started putting barrels on balls.”
“They are a good hitting team and you can’t give them extra outs,” Heim said. “We had all the momentum in the world when it was 5-4 going into the bottom of the fourth. Right then and there, you gotta take that momentum and get us right back in the dugout but instead we gave up a four-spot.”
The Irish sent eight hitters to the plate and scored five runs in the fifth as Ayers ended the ballgame with an RBI-triple to deep center field.
Heim and the Indians will walk away with their heads held high after their first trip to regional since 2012.
“We are really proud of them and changing the culture at Anderson High School,” Heim said. “We won a sectional nobody thought we could win, we were doing things the right way. We will walk out of here with some pride on our shoulders even though that was the first time all year we’ve been run-ruled and it happened at a bad time.”