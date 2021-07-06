Michael Earley’s resume speaks for itself.
After conducting a nationwide search for a hitting coach, Texas A&M’s Jim Schlossnagle tabbed the former Anderson High School star despite having no prior experience working with him.
It’s a testament to the work Earley put in over the past four years at Arizona State and to his growing national reputation. It also represented a chance to play in the nation’s best college baseball conference – the Southeastern Conference – and help build a program that can contend for national championships.
“I can’t wait,” Earley said during a cellphone interview last week. “The Pac-12 was great, but the crowds were average. (Arizona State) played in the LSU regional, played in the Texas regional this year. That’s not the SEC, but they had 8,000 fans, and it’s just different, man.
“It’s just a different vibe, and seeing those SEC games on TV, I can’t – coaching in it’s going to be fun. I wish I could’ve played in it. I got to play at LSU my sophomore year (at Indiana), which when I did that – man, it’s just different. It’s just different.”
In many ways, it’s a dream come true.
Earley has always been called to coaching. Teammates and former coaches routinely would tell him the profession was part of his destiny, but he sometimes bristled at the suggestions early on – reminding everyone he was a player first and foremost.
And he had plenty of success to back up that view.
After a standout career with the Tribe, Earley headed south to Bloomington for college. As a senior in 2010, he hit .352 and finished fourth in the Big Ten with 13 home runs – becoming the only player in the conference that season to post double-digit totals in long balls and stolen bases (15).
The performance was good enough to garner third-team all-conference honors and draw the attention of the Chicago White Sox, who selected him in the 29th round of that summer’s draft.
Earley played six seasons of pro ball, reaching as high as Triple-A Charlotte before finishing his career with the independent Southern Illinois Miners in 2015. He was a career .284 hitter and a four-time all-star, credentials that lend credibility to his words these days.
“It definitely helps,” Earley said of his playing experience. “These players have Google, too. So they look you up, and I had some success. That helps me. It also helps me – I teach off of my failures more than my success. Hitting is such a mental game, and truthfully when I was younger I wasn’t that mentally sharp. Things really bothered me and frustrated me and drove me. So I can see that stuff a mile away. ’Cause I don’t think anyone’s as hard on themselves as I was.
“So I really use that mental aspect of it to help the guys and to help them get through stuff. Because the one thing I said when I (started) coaching is, ‘I’ll never forget how hard this game is.’ You can never forget how hard it is because if you do, then you don’t understand what they’re going through. And you can’t help them. So that’s the main thing I’ve always said. I’ll remember and I’ll never forget that this game is not easy.”
Looking back, it’s easy to see where all those coaching suggestions came from.
Earley’s father, Kevin, coached him in youth sports and was a driving force behind his relentless work ethic and ability to set and achieve high expectations. His mother, Tammy, was a long-time successful cheerleading coach who helped show Earley and his brother, Nolan, how to lead.
It's a quality both Earley brothers displayed at an early age. High school mornings routinely would begin at 5 a.m. with a workout at the White River Club, overseen by long-time Highland assistant coach Stephon Blackwell. Those workouts included Gary McGhee, a star for the rival Scots who has enjoyed a lengthy professional basketball career overseas.
“Everyone cares, and everyone works hard,” Earley said. “But I found a bond with those guys, and I think we just took it a little further.”
Earley also found a bond with a couple of local baseball mainstays. He credits long-time scout and local hitting instructor Mike Shirley – currently the amateur scouting director for the White Sox – with setting the foundation for his game. And long-time Anderson and Daleville head coach Terry Turner was the first leader Earley truly felt believed in him. The two have a tight relationship that continues with regular phone calls to this day.
“So all those people – if one of those people is not in my life, I don’t know where I’m at,” Earley said. “So I’m appreciative of them.”
Earley also grew close with former White Sox minor-league hitting instructor Gary Ward during his playing career, another relationship that helped shape him as a coach.
But the biggest influence on his current career has to be former Hoosiers head coach Tracy Smith.
It was Smith who brought Earley on at Arizona State in 2017 and made his coaching dreams reality.
“Texas A&M hired a rising star in the coaching ranks with the addition of Mike Earley,” Smith told the school’s website. “He is the best I’ve seen in my career at developing hitters. However, Coach Earley’s ability to build rapport by balancing toughness and genuine care for the players is what really makes him special. The Aggies are getting a good one.”
That’s the kind of recommendation Schlossnagle received when researching his new hitting coach. But Earley’s resume is built on more than words.
His highest-profile success came with Spencer Torkelson, a third baseman who came to the Sun Devils as an undrafted high school prospect and left as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers.
“I would not be where I am at today without Coach Earley,” Torkelson told the Texas A&M website. “He is the definition of a winner. His hard work and dedication to the game of baseball is contagious.”
As the 33-year-old Earley continues to rise through the ranks, he has a clear end goal in mind. He wants to be the head coach of his own program some day.
But that objective can wait.
For now, a chance to measure himself routinely against the nation’s best – Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt in an all-SEC College World Series final last week – and to continue shaping the hearts and minds of talented young hitters is more than challenge enough.
“I got in this to be a head coach. I want to be a head coach,” Earley said. “That’s the goal, and I’ve gotten lucky. I’ve gotten some opportunities, taken advantage of them. A lot of luck plays into it. Right now (becoming a head coach is) what I call – that’s my periscope goal. That’s down the line.
“But right now it’s just about how can I make these guys better and help this program and get Texas A&M rolling? That’s why I wanted to come here. Because I personally think we’ve got one of, if not the best coaching staffs in the country. I think the head coach – I think he’s the best, and that’s why I wanted to work for him. So it’s very exciting.”
