ANDERSON — After his third-place finish at last week’s Hamilton Southeastern sectional, Anderson senior Carson Smitherman has qualified for this weekend’s state finals in Indianapolis based on his time.
Heat and psych sheets were not finalized until Tuesday evening due to the weather-related postponements of several sectionals in the southern part of the state. Sectional champions qualify for state along with any other swimmer who meets the state standard in a sectional finals or consolation race. The next fastest times are added to bring the total number of state competitors to 32 in each event.
State finalists are divided this year into two sessions, those from the even-numbered sectionals will swim Friday at 11 a.m. and odd-numbered qualifiers at 5:30 p.m. The top 16 from each event will advance to Saturday’s finals.
Smitherman swam the 100 freestyle in 47.42 seconds last week and will compete in the third heat of the morning session at the IUPUI Natatorium. He is seeded 13th in his heat and 26th overall.
Smitherman is the first area swimmer to advance to state individually since McKenna Jule of Pendleton Heights in 2018 and the first for Anderson since Kyle Johnson in 2012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.