ANDERSON – The time was ripe for a victory Saturday afternoon, and the Anderson University men’s soccer team had a plethora of opportunities, but the Ravens simply couldn’t capitalize.
Locked in a 1-1 tie with visiting Alma after the first half, the Ravens fired an impressive 14 shots overall – six in the second half – but the Scots found the back of the net in the 73rd minute to win 2-1 on Day 1 of the Raven/Spartan Classic at Fridley Field.
AU entered the weekend tournament winless at 0-1-2 and remains in the hunt for a victory Sunday at home against Wittenberg in the consolation round at 1 p.m.
“This team is better than this. We’re 0-2-2. We’re better than this,” AU veteran head coach Scott Fridley said. “I felt like we could have won this game, but unfortunately now you’re playing for third- or fourth-place.”
The Ravens matched the Scots (2-1) in attacks, finishing with 14 shots compared to Alma’s 15. AU led in shots early with eight in the first half, while the Scots logged seven.
At the final horn on Parents Day, AU won the shots on goal battle 9-7. However, Alma converted the go-ahead goal on a 2-on-1 breakaway late in the second half.
“We kind of died halfway through the second half, and they picked up momentum and eventually scored,” Fridley said. “We keep getting beat in the back, and every team is going to keep doing that until we fix it.”
Alma’s Christian Sweis possessed the ball just past midfield and played a pass through to Ethan Swartzentruber to put the Scots up 2-1 in the 73rd minute.
Alma struck first to build a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute on a goal by Toby Stauffer with the assist from Joe Rawlin. The goal came with some questionable physicality, but despite the no-call scenario, the Ravens regrouped and responded.
“The first goal, to be fair, that kid pushed the kid down, and there’s a no call, and they score. Does he score if he doesn’t push him down? Who knows? But you can’t hang the game on that,” Fridley said. “That’s not what happened here.”
Less than two minutes later, the Ravens buried the equalizer as sophomore Jordan Bossman fed an assist to junior Stephen Fite in the 15th minute.
Fite finished with two shots on goal and three shots in total. Bossman recorded two shots on goal. Sophomore Usman Kamara paced the Ravens with three shots on goal, while Regan Frost, a senior, and senior R.J. Macomber added another.
“We’ve had a tough time all year getting numbers in the box,” Fridley said. “Our three, fours are doing a really good job, and then everybody else is outside the box. There are never numbers. We’re not going to win if we don’t get numbers in the box.”
On paper, the Ravens and Scots put on an offensive display with a combined 29 shot attempts. Alma was charged with two yellow cards in the second half (Stauffer and Evan King), and the teams had a total of nine corner kicks with the Scots awarded six.
“It was a good game. If you were in the crowd, there was a lot of action. I think the shots were in our favor,” Fridley said. “We’re trying to find leadership. We have really good leaders, but we don’t have anybody who is leading us on the field in pressure times.
“I don’t care what age they are. We need somebody who is going to take this team through the tough times.”
After dropping their season and home opener, 1-0, to Berea on Sept. 1, the Ravens tied both Asbury, 4-4, and DePauw, 2-2, prior to Saturday.
Josh Martinez, a freshman, entered the weekend with a goal and an assist after being named to the Raven/Quaker Classic All-Tournament Team this season.
Fite increased his season goal total to two and was also recognized as a Raven/Quaker Classic All-Tournament Team selection.
Goalkeeper Danny Moro-Medina, a senior, had five saves against Alma, but on the game’s final goal, he was lured enough in front of the box to give Alma an opening.
“We were much more successful when we showed up with urgency, which we did after the first goal. After the second, not so much, but we definitely have the players and the motivation. We just got to show up to take the win,” Fite said. “I think we have what it takes, for sure. If we can keep being disciplined and fight for each other, that’s all we can do.”
Fridley can envision even more, if the youthful and inexperienced Ravens can find their mojo in pressure situations.
“It kind of reminds me of the 2000 team. We started 1-7 and went 13-8, won the conference, won the tournament, the whole 9 yards,” Fridley said. “We have talent. We have a team that can do it. We just have to sort it out.”
Two more home matches against Wabash on Wednesday and Olivet on Sept. 17 will give the Ravens some additional non-conference preparation before the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference season opens at Franklin on Sept. 28.
“We have five games from now to fix it, and we can. This is a good team. This is one of the better teams I’ve ever had, but it’s one of the youngest teams I’ve ever had,” Fridley said. “They just have to figure it out. They’ll be alright.”