FRANKLIN – The Anderson University men’s and women’s basketball teams traveled to Franklin College on Saturday, earning a split with the Grizzlies.
The men’s team won, 105-87, putting the Ravens (11-12, 8-8) two games up over Manchester and Defiance for sixth place in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with two more to play. The top six teams make the postseason tournament, so a win Wednesday at home against Manchester clinches it for the Ravens.
The women lost, 57-52, leaving Anderson ninth out of 10 teams in the HCAC but only 1½ games out of fourth with two to play.
KNIGHT’S 31 LEADS MENMaurice Knight couldn’t miss early on for Anderson, scoring 22 of his game-high 31 points in the first nine minutes. The Frankton graduate helped the Ravens build a 29-13 lead, an advantage they never relinquished.
Knight added nine rebounds and strong interior defense throughout, giving the Grizzlies (15-8, 11-5) headaches on both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-4 forward carried the Ravens’ offense early on, but it didn’t take long for his teammates to heat up, too.
Head coach Owen Hardy said Knight is starting to show signs of some extra hours in the practice gym.
“He’s been working really hard on his perimeter game, and that came through today,” Hardy said of Knight, who finished 4-of-5 on 3-pointers. “He is so coachable, and he really gets the entire team going.”
Franklin, which came in atop the HCAC standings, got as close as 35-32 in the first half and 79-75 in the second half, but Anderson answered both times by pushing its lead back out to double digits.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Austin Lyons (Lapel) and Ronny Williams (Liberty Christian) capped a 16-1 run to give Anderson a 95-76 lead with 3:36 left and effectively end the game.
Lyons finished with 24 points, while Williams had 16 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals.
“Our Madison County guys had great games today. They really set the pace for us,” Hardy said. “Ronny got out on breaks and pushed the action, setting up himself and his teammates for some easy scores.”
That up-tempo offense is what Hardy was looking for. After losing six of their last eight, the Ravens are hoping to be peaking at the right time heading into the postseason.
“The postseason is in our hands,” Hardy said. “The best scenario is for us to go out and win Wednesday, then continue to take care of ourselves.”
Malik Laffoon added 14 points for Anderson, and Michael Rogers scored 12 off the bench. Borden Kennedy led the Grizzlies with 20 points.
WOMEN CAN’T SUSTAIN EARLY SUCCESSA fast start cooled off too quickly for the Anderson women in a 57-52 loss to Franklin.
Lexi Dellinger scored eight of her game-high 21 points in the first six minutes as the Ravens (9-14, 5-11) built an 18-4 lead.
On a cursory glance at the scoreboard, Anderson appeared to be in complete control. But a close look showed the cracks that were soon to widen.
Anderson struggled getting into its offense, often taking 12 to 15 seconds just to enter the ball to the wing. Some 3-pointers late in the shot clock bailed them out, but that wouldn’t last. On the other end, Franklin was getting to the basket but could only watch as balls rolled around and out of the rim.
Turnovers also were starting to pile up for the Ravens, who finished with 12 in the first half and 27 for the game.
“Just look at the stat lines,” Anderson head coach Lindsay Shade said. “We gave up 28 free throws and 19 offensive rebounds while committing all those turnovers. Still, we had a chance to win. We just didn’t finish.”
Franklin (14-9, 10-6) continued to have success driving to the basket, and once the layups started falling, the Grizzlies chipped away at the deficit, climbing to within 27-25 with 2:51 left in the half.
Thanks to a 3-pointer by Hannah Ault, the Ravens held their lead, but it was just 31-29 at the break.
Franklin took its first lead on a driving layup by Jenna Coward. But the Grizzlies’ short-lived 33-31 advantage turned right around as a layup by Payton Moore and a drive to the basket by Dellinger put the Ravens back ahead, 36-33.
Those points in the paint gave Anderson some sparks, but everything close in fueled the Franklin offense. The Grizzlies outscored the Ravens, 38-18, inside.
“When we execute in the half court on offense and defense, as we did at the beginning, we are really, really good,” Shade said. “When we don’t, we’re not.”
The teams traded leads three times in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies going up for good with 2:12 to play. Dellinger’s layup tied the game at 52, but the Ravens missed their final six shots to close out.
Moore had 14 points and eight rebounds for Anderson. Carly Hackler added seven rebounds and strong defense on Franklin’s Bayleigh Walker, who came in averaging 16 points but finished with zero.
“Carly did an outstanding job on Walker,” Shade said. “She made Walker shoot contested shots, and it made scoring difficult. When you let the other players get to the basket as much as we did, though, it becomes difficult.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.