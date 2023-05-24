ANDERSON -- Over 1,000 career points for Alexandria girls basketball.
Most steals in Alexandria girls basketball history.
“She is an enigma,” Alexandria athletic director and girls basketball coach Mickey Hosier said. “It was just unbelievable the way she would affect a game.”
Fastest time in Alexandria high school track and field history for the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash.
“I'd like to take some credit, but the majority of it is 100% her abilities and her natural God-given talents that she had,” former Alexandria track-and-field coach Scott Zent said.
Fastest time in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference history in the 400 at Anderson University.
Fastest time in Indiana D-III Championships meet history in the 400 at AU.
“It’s not common whatsoever,” AU women's track-and-field coach Nic Huffman said. “I told her one time, ‘This is something that the conference has never seen before.’”
Though none discounted her work ethic, three head coaches who have worked with Jada Stansberry all credited these accomplishments to one thing: her athleticism.
“It’s just a gift that I have,” the rising AU sophomore said.
While Stansberry played basketball all four years at Alexandria, eventually committing to continue her career at Anderson, it wasn’t until her senior year she joined the track-and-field team -- a move she said was a way for her to keep in shape before her freshman campaign at Anderson.
Zent had never seen anyone go from not running competitively since eighth grade to breaking school records in their first meet.
“It’s ridiculously difficult,” Zent said. “Really, it’s unheard of. It just shows how unique she is.”
While track was initially just a form of cardio for Stansberry, by the end of the season she had started to fall in love with the sport and began to contemplate competing at the collegiate level -- a decision she ultimately made at the last minute. Also playing tennis and softball in high school, the Alexandria alum said competing in two sports at the collegiate level hasn’t been a big adjustment for her, although it is more challenging to put an equal effort toward both.
Stansberry couldn’t compete in the indoor portion of the track season due to her basketball commitment and missed three of the six outdoor meets due to a shin injury, but the multi-sport athlete most notably took first place in the 400 and second in the 200 at the Indiana D-III Championships.
“She’s just so unassuming,” Hosier said. “She would win the 400 and break the school record for like the 10th time and it just looks like another day to her. Somebody who competed against her was probably like, ‘Who is this girl?’”
On April 30, Stansberry was selected as HCAC Most Outstanding Track and Field Athlete, and she was named HCAC Track and Field Athlete of the Week on May 15.
“I knew we had something special and we could make an impact,” Huffman said.
While on the surface it may seem like Stansberry’s countless accomplishments boil down to her freakish athleticism, she said that’s only part of it.
“There is also a lot of work that no one sees,” Stansberry said. “Sometimes it’s like, ‘If they only knew the amount of work I put in to get here.’”
Sure, no one can teach speed, but Zent said his job as Stansberry's coach was to teach her theory about how to run in order to put her in positions to achieve success.
“Track is a very individual sport. What you put into it is what you’re going to get out of it,” Stansberry said. “It really pushed me (to realize), if I want to be better and if I want to do this, I’m going to have to work for it.”
Though he has only been Stansberry's coach for a few months, Huffman’s experience as a multisport athlete at Anderson helps him understand the time and effort required to excel.
“I feel like that's something that you either have or you don't as well,” Huffman said. “It’s hard to find people that are that competitive with themselves and always want to do their best every time.”
In the past, Zent said he has coached elite athletes who didn’t reach Stansberry’s heights due to poor attitude or work ethic. He said its Stansberry’s willingness to learn, work hard and be positive that truly makes her special.
Hosier said Stansberry has even helped him learn things about coaching he may not have otherwise. While he initially pushed her to be a more vocal leader, he realized she would be more successful if he let her be herself.
“Jada is such an easy kid to root for,” Hosier said. “She’s just nice, quiet, easy to have in class, and when you have kids that do great things and are also great kids, I think it raises morale for the school.”
Combining the passion she has for sports with the passion she brings out of the community around her is what it’s all about for Stansberry. An athlete since she could swing a bat or shoot a ball, sports and Stansberry will always be intertwined.
“It’s just a part of who I am,” Stansberry said. “I wouldn’t be able to do this without God, and (I want to) do anything to inspire other people through athletics.”