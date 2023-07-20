ANDERSON -- The Anderson University athletics department and athletic director Marcie Taylor announced Thursday the additions of Theresa Ramey and Peter Hallam as athletic trainers on the AU sports medicine staff.
"We are pleased to welcome Theresa Ramey and Peter Hallam to the AU sports medicine staff," Taylor said. "Both possess a passion for AU athletics and will provide first-class care for our student-athletes. Ramey brings a wealth of experience to the position, and Hallam brings the familiarity of being a student-athlete at AU, having competed the past four seasons on the men's tennis team."
Ramey returns to Anderson with 23 prior years of postgraduate experience. She served as an industrial athletic trainer for Moore Wellness Systems in Eaton for the past seven months. Prior to arriving at Moore Wellness Systems, Ramey spent 17 years as an athletic trainer at Reid Health in Richmond. During that time, Ramey spent seven years assisting with coverage at Earlham College, 10 years assisting with coverage for several area high schools in addition to several other coverage assignments.
Ramey spent the early portion of her career as an athletic trainer for different Indiana universities, which includes one year at Anderson, two years at Indiana State and two years at Southern Indiana. She is BOC certified and is a member of the National Athletic Trainers' Association, Great Lakes Athletic Trainers' Association and Indiana Athletic Trainers' Association.
In the classroom, Ramey spent a year as an adjunct faculty member at IU East, where she instructed a class on the foundations of human movement.
Ramey graduated from Anderson in 1998 with a bachelor's degree in athletic training.
"I am beyond excited to not only be returning to the traditional athletic training setting but also to my alma mater," Ramey said. "Go Ravens."
Hallam graduated from Anderson with a bachelor's degree in athletic training earlier this year. He spent four years as a student athletic trainer with Anderson athletics. Hallam covered the men's basketball team for a year and the women's soccer team for a year. He has also assisted with volleyball and lacrosse in coverage. In addition to his Anderson athletics coverage, Hallam has provided coverage for Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, the College Summer Baseball League in Westfield and Central Indiana Orthopedics in Anderson.
Hallam holds memberships with the National Athletic Trainers' Association, the Great Lakes Athletic Trainers' Association and the Indiana Athletic Trainers' Association. Outside of athletic training, Hallam spent four years on Anderson's men's tennis team, competing in 45 career doubles matches and 32 singles matches.
"I am very excited to be returning to AU," Hallam said. "I am surrounded by great faculty and staff and amazing student-athletes. I'm very excited for this opportunity to give back to the school that has given me so much."
Paddock, Smith named to NABC Honors Court
Anderson men's basketball players Avery Paddock, a former Alexandria star, and Camden Smith were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court on Thursday.
The NABC recognized men's basketball players with at least a junior academic standing that held at least a 3.2 cumulative GPA.