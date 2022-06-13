ANDERSON -- Anderson University has announced the 2022 Hall of Fame induction class, which includes Monica (Crowe) Shinn, Tracy (Long) Reinholt, Brian Stoneking, Randy Wilson and the 2003 baseball team.
Shinn arrived at Anderson from Muncie in the fall of 2008 to compete in softball.
Shinn earned all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors twice during her career, receiving all-HCAC Honorable Mention as a sophomore and garnering first-team all-HCAC honors as a senior.
She competed on Anderson's 2011 and 2012 HCAC championship team. Shinn also was selected as HCAC Pitcher of the Week six times.
As a senior, Shinn put together a 20-2 record, becoming the second 20-game winner in school history as well as tying the school record in wins. Shinn also holds the top four spots in school history for single-season strikeouts and the top two spots for single-season shutouts.
During her career, Shinn went 52-25 with three saves and a 2.21 ERA. She notched 528 strikeouts, 19 shutouts and a .211 opponent batting average.
Shinn ranks first in career strikeouts, first in shutouts, third in innings (492 1/3), third in appearances (96), third in starts (78) and fourth in complete games (52).
Reinholt came to Anderson from Warsaw in the fall of 1983 to compete in track and field.
Reinholt was a two-time NCCAA All-American and a three-time NAIA All-District 21 selection during her career.
During her junior year, Reinholt captured the NCCAA title in the 100-meter hurdles and also competed on the NCCAA champion 400 relay team. As a senior, Reinholt defended her NCCAA title in the 100 hurdles.
Reinholt was selected as an NAIA All-District recipient in her final three years of competition. As a junior, Reinholt qualified for nationals in the 100 hurdles and placed 10th. She also earned all-Hoosier Conference for Women honors as a senior.
Reinholt still holds the outdoor school records in both the 100 hurdles (14.57) and the 400 hurdles (1:04.86). Her NCCAA champion 400 relay team also ranks fifth in program history with a time of 50.30 seconds.
Stoneking arrived at Anderson from Plainfield in the fall of 1977 to compete in football.
Stoneking posted 14 sacks and 80 tackles as a senior, which keyed in his selection as an NAIA First-Team All-American. He also garnered NAIA All-District honors, First-Team All-Hoosier Buckeye Collegiate Conference honors and was named NAIA District 21 Defensive Player of the Week as a senior.
Following a 7-2 season in 1979, Anderson went 8-1 in 1980 and secured the HBCC title.
Stoneking has tallied 213 career tackles, and his 14-sack season ties for third in school history. He has 21 career sacks, which rank fourth in program history.
Wilson came to Anderson from Fortville in the fall of 1972 to compete in baseball.
Wilson was a three-time all-HBCC catcher, earning honors as a sophomore, junior and senior. He also garnered all-NAIA District 21 recognition during the same years.
As a sophomore, Wilson put together a .528 on-base percentage, which ranks seventh in Anderson history. He also contributed a .431 batting average, a .625 slugging percentage and 25 RBI.
Wilson followed up during his junior year by turning in a .527 on-base percentage, which ranks eighth in the Anderson record books. He also provided a .400 batting average and a .588 slugging percentage.
As a senior, Wilson notched five home runs, 37 runs and 35 RBI. Wilson produced a .360 batting average, a .464 on-base percentage and a .551 slugging percentage.
He is also one of 15 players in school history to draw four walks in a game.
During his career, Wilson hit 10 homers, drove in 85 runs and scored 67 runs. He provided a .376 batting average, a .488 on-base percentage and a .564 slugging percentage during his career. Wilson's .488 career on-base percentage ranks sixth in school history.
The 2003 baseball team captured the HCAC title and advanced to the NCAA D-III World Series, finishing in third place.
During the HCAC Tournament, Anderson entered the elimination round but managed to defeat the College of Mount St. Joseph twice on the final day of the tournament to claim the conference title.
In the NCAA Regional, the Ravens fell in the opening contest, but rallied for four consecutive wins, capped by a pair of consecutive wins against top-seeded Ohio Wesleyan to win the regional championship.
The Ravens opened the World Series with consecutive wins and secured third.
Anderson's first-team all-HCAC recipients included Adam Bollier, Brent Hodges, Troy Loyd and Aaron Woolsey. The Ravens compiled a 35-16 overall record.