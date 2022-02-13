SEWANEE, Tenn. -- The Anderson University baseball team opened the 2022 season Saturday by splitting a road doubleheader against Sewanee. The Ravens won the first game 4-0 and lost the nightcap 2-1.
"I was very encouraged by our play (Saturday) across the board," AU coach Mathew Bair said. "Our pitching and defense were exceptional and gave us chances to win all day. I was proud of our focus, and I thought we competed and stayed locked in for 18 innings.
"The last game simply ended on a great pitch and an unfortunate ball off the end of the bat."
Freshman outfielder Jake Stank homered to right field on the first pitch of the season, starting his career off with a bang.
Anderson (1-1) added a pair of runs in the third inning on a single by Justin Reed and a homer by Tyler Smitherman.
Stank capped the scoring in the seventh with an RBI single after Connor Gordon reached on an error and stole second and third base.
Stank finished the opener 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI, and Reed was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Former Pendleton Heights star Walker Stull allowed three hits, struck out five and walked two over four innings in his first start of the season. Former Frankton star Evan Doan (1-0) got the win after scattering five hits with two strikeouts and one walk in five innings of relief.
Game 2 was scoreless until the bottom of the seventh inning when TJ Meyn singled in a run for the Tigers (1-1).
The Ravens answered in the top of the eighth with a two-out single by Reed, but Meyn's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth secured the win for the home team.
Grahm Reedy (1-for-4), Brady Reed (1-for-3), Justin Reed (1-for-3, RBI) and Stank (1-for-4) accounted for Anderson's offense in Game 2.
Kasey Henderson got the start on the mound and allowed two hits with two walks and two strikeouts in four innings. Logan Nickel (0-1) took the loss after being charged with two runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
Benny Thompson allowed Meyn's game-winning single in the ninth.
"In Game 2, we faced a low-90s (mph) arm and battled," Bair said. "We will need to get better in two-strike counts as we progress throughout the season, but all in all I was happy with our play. Excited to come out (Sunday) and do it all again."
The three-game series was scheduled to be completed Sunday at 1 p.m.
