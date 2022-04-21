ANDERSON -- The Anderson University baseball team split in a doubleheader with Bluffton on Wednesday at Don Brandon Field.
Anderson (14-12, 6-3 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) took Game 1, 11-4. The Ravens fell to Bluffton (12-15, 5-5) in Game 2, 6-0.
Bluffton started the scoring in Game 1 with a solo home run from Jake Baumgartner in the first inning.
With one out in the fourth inning, AU freshman Jake Stank reached after being hit by a pitch. The next batter was T.J. Price, who gave the Ravens the lead with a two-run homer.
A big three-run top of the fifth from the Beavers helped them regain the lead 4-2, but the Ravens had a big bottom half of the inning to answer.
Justin Reed started the inning with a lead-off single. Tyler Smitherman singled to put runners on first and second. Reed advanced to third on a flyout to put runners on the corners. The next batter, Stank, hit a sacrifice fly out to left that scored Reed and advanced Smitherman to second. Price added another RBI to his total with a single that scored Smitherman, and the next batter, Brady Reed hit an RBI double, scoring Price to give the Ravens a 5-4 lead after five innings.
To start the sixth inning, the Ravens got a base runner by way of a Connor Gordon hit by a pitch. A Justin Reed one-out single put runners on first and second before a Smitherman walk loaded the bases. Jed Downham also walked which scored Gordon. A pitching change for the Beavers wasn't enough to stop the Ravens' big inning. Stank delivered a bases-clearing double to give the Ravens three more runs and end the inning up 9-4.
The Ravens scored two more runs in the eighth inning off of a passed ball that scored Downham and a Brady Reed single, which scored Price to stretch the lead to 11-4.
Chandler Wise earned the win for the Ravens, going five complete innings, giving up just four runs and five hits.
Freshman Logan Nickel earned his third save of the year. He went four innings, allowing no hits, no runs, one walk and he sat down six batters on strikeouts.
Price was 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored. Smitherman was 1-for-3 and scored twice. Stank was 1-for-3 with four RBI and a run. Justin Reed was 2-for-5 with two runs, and Brady Reed was 2-for-5 with two RBI.
Grahm Reedy was 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk in Game 2. Downham went 1-for-4, and Gordon was 1-for-3.
Evan Doan threw five innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits with five strikeouts. Benny Thompson surrendered two earned runs and one hit in 2/3 of an inning. Jose Olivo went 2 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on two hits, and Tristen Brooks worked a perfect ninth with one strkeout.
The Ravens travel to Defiance (7-18, 2-8) for an HCAC doubleheader Saturday at noon.