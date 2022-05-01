RICHMOND -- The Anderson University baseball team split a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader Friday at Earlham College.
Game 1 went to the Quakers (21-9, 10-4 HCAC) by a score of 7-4 while Game 2 was taken by the Ravens 7-6 in 10 innings.
Anderson (17-17, 9-5) jumped out to an early lead in the top of the second inning of Game 1 after RBIs from Rene Casas Jr., Connor Gordon and a two-run double from Justin Reed put them ahead 4-0.
But the Ravens didn't score again.
Grahm Reedy was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Justin Reed went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI. And Jake Stank was 2-for-4 with a run.
In the first inning of Game 2, the Ravens started with back-to-back singles from Reedy and Justin Reed. Tyler Smitherman hit a ground-rule double to bring in Reedy.
Earlham was able to tie the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the second.
In the third, Reedy again led off with a single, and he advanced to second on a wild pitch with one out. Smitherman singled to left field to advance Reedy to third. With runners on the corners, Jed Downham singled to center field to bring in Reedy for his second run and give the Ravens a 2-1 lead.
In the fifth with two runners on, Downham added another RBI, scoring Justin Reed on his single and advancing Smitherman to third. After a pitching change, Stank grounded out to the right fielder, but Smitherman scored to make it 4-1.
In the top of the eighth, Brady Reed led off with a solo home run to make it 5-1.
Earlham answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to make it 5-3.
In the top of the ninth, Stank tripled home Justin Reed with two outs.
Earlham responded in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 6-6, but a Brady Reed solo home run, his second of the game, proved to be the game-winner in the top of the 10th.
Kasey Henderson started Game 2 and went 8 1/3 innings, allowing six runs while earning eight strikeouts. Evan Doan (5-2) came in and get the win, pitching 1 2/3 innings and allowing no runs and no hits.
Reedy went 4-for-6 and scored twice. Justin Reed was 3-for-5 and also scored twice.
Brady Reed was 3-for-5 along with his two solo homers. Downham went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI, and Stank was 1-for-5 with his RBI triple.
The Ravens travel to take on Manchester (7-24, 3-9) on Tuesday at 1 p.m.