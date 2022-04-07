WESTFIELD -- The Anderson University baseball team split its doubleheader Wednesday against Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference rival Franklin at Grand Park.
The Ravens (11-10, 3-1 HCAC) won Game 1 10-5, but the Grizzlies (17-7, 3-1) rallied for a 9-2 victory in Game 2.
Jed Downham and Grahm Reedy each hit two-run homers to help pace an explosive AU attack in the opener. Downham finished 2-for-5 with a double, and Reedy was 2-for-4.
Brady Reed went 4-for-5 for the Ravens, and Jake Stank was for 2-for-4 with a triple. Tyler Smitherman was 2-for-5 with a double, and Connor Gordon smacked a two-run double.
Daleville's T.J. Price went 2-for-4, Charlie Jones added a two-run single and Justin Reed doubled.
Landen Southern (3-0) got the win, allowing three runs on five hits and walking four with five strikeouts in five innings. Logan Nickel pitched four innings, surrendering two earned runs on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts for his first save.
Reedy and Jones drove in the Ravens' runs in Game 2 with a double and single, respectively. Gordon was 2-for-3, Downham went 2-for-4 and Pendleton Heights' Rene Casas Jr. also was 2-for-4. Price added a single.
Cole Whitlock pitched 1 1/3 innings of no-hit relief with two strikeouts.
AU hosts Mount St. Joseph (9-13, 1-5) on Saturday at noon.