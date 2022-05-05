NORTH MANCHESTER -- The Anderson University baseball team fought hard to split a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader with Manchester on Wednesday afternoon.
Manchester took Game 1 by a score of 6-5, while Game 2 was won by the Ravens 6-5 in 10 innings.
In Game 1, the Raven bats were not awake yet, not getting a hit until the top of the third inning. Going into the sixth down 2-0, the Ravens (18-18, 10-6 HCAC) were able to push across three runs thanks to a three-run homer from Pendleton Heights' Rene Casas Jr. to take the lead, 3-2.
The Ravens also scored two more in the top of the eighth on two fielder's choice plays to go up 5-2.
It wasn't be enough, though, as Manchester (9-26, 5-11) battled back to score four in the bottom of the eighth and held onto the 6-5 lead.
Casas finished 2-for-4 with the three-run homer.
Brady Reed was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored, and Connor Gordon was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Chandler Wise surrendered just two earned runs over six innings and struck out eight.
In Game 2, the Ravens found themselves down 5-0 after five innings.
In the top of the sixth, Jed Downham led off with a walk, followed by a single from Jake Stank and a walk from Daleville's T.J. Price to load the bases. With one out in the inning, Downham scored on a wild pitch with Price and Stank also advancing on the play. Casas singled in two runs to make it 5-3.
In the seventh, Tyler Smitherman hit a solo home run to cut into the deficit some more, making it a one-run game at 5-4.
During the eighth, Grahm Reedy dropped down a sacrifice bunt and an error from the Manchester defense allowed Casas to score to tie the game.
In the 10th, Gordon reached on an error by the Manchester third baseman. He advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Reedy and advanced to third after a groundout from Justin Reed.
With two outs, Smitherman hit a grounder to third but was safe on the play after an error from the Manchester third baseman that scored Gordon with the winning run.
Frankton's Evan Doan (6-2) came into the game in the fifth inning and finished it out. He allowed five hits, no runs and struck out five batters in 5 2/3 innings.
Casas went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.
Justin Reed was 2-for-5 with a double, and Reedy was 2-for-5.
The Ravens host Transylvania (13-21, 6-10) in an HCAC doubleheader Saturday at noon at Don Brandon Field.