ANDERSON -- The Anderson University baseball team split with Transylvania during Sunday's Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader at Don Brandon Field.
Transylvania (14-22, 7-11 HCAC) took a 10-2 win in Game 1. The Ravens (19-19, 11-7) then fought to a 4-3 victory in Game 2.
Justin Reed was 2-for-4 with a double and two stolen bases for the Ravens in the opener.
Tyler Smitherman, Jake Stank and Daleville's T.J. Price each singled for Anderson.
Connor Gordon led the Ravens in Game 2, going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI.
Stank was 2-for-4 with a triple and a double, and Reed was 2-for-4 with a triple.
Pendleton Heights' Walker Stull (3-3) got the win with two perfect innings of relief, striking out four.
Smitherman, Price, and Stephen Vickery added singles to the cause, and Logan Nickel picked up his sixth save.
The Ravens clinched the No. 4 seed in the HCAC Tournament. Anderson opens the five-team double-elimination tournament by battling fifth-seeded Hanover (16-20) on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.