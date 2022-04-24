DEFIANCE, Ohio -- The Anderson University baseball team won both games in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader against Defiance on Friday.
Anderson (16-13, 8-4 HCAC) took Game 1 by a score of 8-5 and topped the Yellow Jackets (7-20, 2-10) by a score of 7-6 in Game 2.
Game 1 started with two singles for the Ravens from Grahm Reedy and Tyler Smitherman. Jed Downham followed up with a walk to load the bases for T.J. Price, who singled in two runs and gave the Ravens a 2-0 lead.
Defiance was able to get those two runs back to tie the game after the bottom of the second.
In the top of the fourth, Connor Gordon led off by reaching base on a fielding error and advanced to second. Reedy hit a single to score Gordon. Reedy advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored off of an RBI sacrifice fly from Justin Reed. Smitherman hit a solo home run to give the Ravens a 5-2 lead.
Defiance got two runs back in the bottom half of the inning.
Justin Reed led off the top of the sixth with a single. Smitherman and Downham both reached base after being hit by a pitch. Two batters after Downham, Price singled up the middle scoring Smitherman and advancing Downham to second. After a pitching change for the Yellow Jackets, Brady Reed doubled down the left-field line to score Downham and end the inning with the Ravens up 7-4.
In the top of the seventh, the Ravens got one run on a solo homer from Justin Reed.
Defiance scored one more run in the bottom of the ninth, but that wasn't enough to keep the Ravens out of the win column.
It was a three-pitcher effort for the Ravens. Landon Southern started and threw four full innings, allowing four runs on three hits. Evan Doan (4-2) came in relief to earn his fourth win, and Logan Nickel threw the ninth inning to get his fourth save.
Smitherman paced the offense with a 3-for-5 effort that included three runs scored and the solo homer. Justin Reed was 3-for-5 with a homer and two RBI.
Reedy went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI, and Price was 2-for-4 with three RBI.
Southern's effort on the hill included four strikeouts. Doan also fanned four while allowing one earned run on four hits over four innings, and Nickel pitched a perfect ninth.
The Ravens started hot in Game 2, scoring four runs in the first inning.
Reedy led off with a single, Justin Reed followed with a single of his own, and Reedy advanced to third on an error by the right fielder. Smitherman also hit a single, scoring Reedy.
Jake Stank hit an RBI single that scored Justin Reed to make it 2-0.
Brady Reed reached by an error from the Defiance third baseman that scored Smitherman.
The Raven bats were not done yet as a Stephen Vickery single scored the fourth run of the inning.
In the top half of the third, a one-out triple from Stank got things going for the Ravens. Price singled in Stank, making it a 5-3 lead.
Brady Reed singled into left-center, advancing Price to third and setting up a sacrifice bunt for Vickery that scored Price and made it a 6-3 lead.
Reedy started off the top of fourth with a double and advanced to third because of a fielding error by the right fielder. Two batters later, a Smitherman sacrifice fly scored the Ravens' final run and made it 7-3.
Defiance scored one run in the fifth and two in the sixth inning, but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback.
Kasey Henderson (2-3) earned his second win, going six complete innings. Nickel came back to pitch in Game 2, where he recorded his second save of the day and his fifth of the year.
Reedy finished 3-for-6 with a double and two RBI. Stank was 2-for-2 with a triple, an RBI and two runs.
Smitherman was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run, and Vickery finished 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Henderson allowed six runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk over six innings. Nickel struck out three over three perfect innings to close it out.
The Ravens host Wabash (17-12) for Senior Day on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Don Brandon Field.