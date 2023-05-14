KOKOMO – The cardiac kids did it again.
The Anderson University baseball team rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to upset top-seeded Franklin 6-5 on Saturday and force a winner-take-all championship game in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.
It’s the fourth straight elimination game in which the fifth-seeded Ravens (27-18) tied the game or took the lead in the eighth inning or later. As a result, they’ll face the Grizzlies (32-11) for the league title Sunday at noon.
The latest comeback started in wild fashion – literally. Trailing 5-2 in the top of the ninth, Luke Renard swung and missed at Strike 3, but a wild pitch allowed him to reach first base.
Grahm Reedy followed with a single to put runners on the corners. One out later, Charlie Jones drove in Renard with an infield single.
Tyler Smitherman’s single scored Reedy, and Jones stole third to put the tying run 90 feet from home plate.
A Franklin error allowed Justin Reed to reach on a fielder’s choice, and Jones scurried home while Smitherman advanced to third base.
Pinch-hitter Jed Downham drew a walk to load the bases, and Trey Dorton also walked to force in the go-ahead run.
Cole Whitlock (1-1), who came in for the final out of the eighth inning, hit a batter and issued a walk in the bottom of the frame, but his strikeout of Tysen Lipscomb ended the game and sent AU into the winner-take-all final.
Franklin, which lost just four games against HCAC opponents during the regular season, drew first blood when Sean Sullivan smashed a two-run homer to left field in the bottom of the third inning.
The Ravens tied the game in the fifth when Connor Gordon singled home Reedy, stole third and scored himself on a throwing error.
Lipscomb advanced to third on a groundout in the sixth inning and scored on a throwing error to put the Grizzlies back in front 3-2.
Jonathan Laguire-Cruz extended the lead on a single to right field in the eighth, and Noah Wood scored on a suicide squeeze bunt to make it 5-2 and set up Anderson’s ninth-inning rally.
Starter Logan Nickel was charged with four earned runs and surrendered 10 hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 7 2/3 innings for the Ravens.
Maddox Manes (7-1) took the loss after surrendering three earned runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts in the ninth.
Dorton went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the AU offense. Gordon was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run out of the leadoff spot, and Reedy finished 2-for-4 with two runs.
Lipscomb was 3-for-5 with a run for the Grizzlies. Laguire-Cruz was 2-for-3 with an RBI and also was Franklin’s starter, allowing one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks in five innings.
Leadoff hitter A.J. Sanders was 2-for-5 with a run for Franklin.
Saturday’s win gives Anderson a chance to claim its first HCAC Tournament championship since 2015.