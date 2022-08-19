ANDERSON — Steve Rock enters the 33rd campaign of his coaching career as he commands the Anderson Ravens for his fifth season as head coach. From his perspective, the summer grind falls on those making the transition to college with more expectations as a student-athlete on and off the field.
“We definitely tax them, make them work hard and all that is required to get them ready to play an in-game war,” Rock said.
The coaching staff has emphasized self-discipline and self-control as the objective of training camp to be prepared for the first kickoff in September. The Ravens’ way, or M.O., is to play mistake free football to provide the best opportunity for the players.
“One of the big traits that I preach to our guys is that I want them to have a selfless mentality,” Rock said. “In other words, the players are going to do the work in a team game environment that is required to make the team the best it can possibly be.”
The only returning player who reached the end zone last season is senior tight end Dean Foundos, who caught two touchdowns in addition to his 22 receptions and 171 receiving yards. Foundos brings a bit of experience in the backfield with 21 rushes and 30 pass attempts. Rock acknowledged a starting quarterback has not been announced because of an on-going battle during training camp.
Senior Sam Feola returns following a team-leading 70 tackles and has made the transition from safety to defensive end.
“He has long arms, legs, is super athletic and is a gym rat that is going to do a phenomenal job for us causing problems for the opposing team’s quarterback,” Rock said.
Rock acknowledged most of the defensive starters have returned and he is excited to discover how much his players have in the tank. Anderson is 7-33 in the past four seasons under Rock (eliminating the 2020 pandemic season) and has not won the HCAC title since 2001.
“After four years in our program, I’m really trying to instill in our guys that if you take care of the little things in the offseason, then the playing time will likely take care of itself,” Rock said. “You have to go out and struggle and strive in everything that you do so that your brothers on the football team can have success.”
The average home game in 2021 drew just 1,012 fans, but Rock intends to attract more community support into Macholtz stadium. The football team will serve the community by distributing food at the racial reconciliation picnic at Jackson Park.