ANDERSON -- Rose-Hulman pummeled Anderson University 45-7 to earn its first victory in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener Saturday at Macholtz Stadium.
After a three-and-out to begin the game, Rose-Hulman quarterback Miguel Robertson drove the Fightin’ Engineers downfield and scored the first touchdown on a 4-yard run. In less than three minutes of game action, Rose-Hulman took the advantage and never looked back.
On the following drive, Robertson led the Fightin’ Engineers on a nine-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by a connection in the end zone with receiver Jailen Hobbs to extend the lead to 14-0 early in the first quarter.
Anderson was not able to convert the team's first offensive first down until the final play of the opening quarter. On 30 rushing attempts, the Ravens gained just 1.9 yards per rush.
Freshman Mount Vernon product Kenny Dobbins III recovered a muffed punt at midfield in the second quarter to give the Ravens’ offense tremendous field position. The gear was put in reverse by a holding penalty, however, as Anderson failed to capitalize on the scoring opportunity.
Robertson found receiver Adam Tice-Saliu in the end zone for a 17-yard TD with under two minutes before halftime to push the lead to 24-0 for Rose-Hulman. The junior completed 12 of 20 passes for 109 yards in the victory.
In the first half, the Ravens totaled just 73 total yards on offense, which was 5 yards less than the total passing yards of the opposing quarterback. Rose-Hulman averaged 5.7 yards per play in the first half, while Anderson was able to execute just five plays that amassed over 5 yards.
The struggle for the Ravens continued as the team not only began the second half with a three-and-out, but the ensuing punt netted just 9 yards to bestow an indefensible field position.
Two plays later, running back Daniel Huery scored on a 20-yard TD run to blow the game wide open and put the Fightin’ Engineers up 31-0 early in the third quarter.
Robertson delivered his third touchdown pass on a 31-yard completion to Huery later in the third to give Rose-Hulman a 38-0 advantage. Huery added 122 yards from scrimmage on five carries and six receptions to his two scores.
With 5:30 left in the fourth quarter, Anderson freshman quarterback Roosevelt Norfleet III scrambled for a 6-yard TD run to put the Ravens on the scoreboard and record the second touchdown for the team this season.
Anderson controlled the time of possession in the home loss, generating just over 30 minutes of an offensive attack. But the Ravens failed to convert on third down, finishing 4-for-17 and were given as many penalties as the 12 team first downs that were earned.
The Fightin’ Engineers have won 13 consecutive games against the Ravens dating back to 2008. Anderson fell to 0-4 on the season and will travel to Franklin for an HCAC battle next Saturday at 1:30 pm.