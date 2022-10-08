FRANKLIN -- The Anderson University football team fell to Franklin by a score of 54-14 during Saturday's Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup.
Roosevelt Norfleet III and Ryan McGough connected on two touchdown passes. The first touchdown pass was a 7-yarder with 6:59 to go in the second quarter. Norfleet then delivered a 2-yard touchdown pass to McGough with 13:28 left in the fourth quarter.
McGough finished with five catches for 102 yards and the two scores, while Norfleet was 16-of-27 for 196 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Cayden Sotelo led the Ravens with eight tackles and had a 36-yard interception return, and Mateo Jesch connected on both extra-point kicks while dropping two punts inside the 20-yard line.
Other defensive standouts included Jerry Addo-Boateng (six tackles, one fumble forced, one fumble recovery), Dominick Johnson (seven tackles), Owen Smith (seven tackles), Caden McClain (six tackles), Tristian Chambers (four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss), Gavin Reners (five tackles) and Connor Essick (five tackles).
Travon Hegler-Wright had 102 yards on five kickoff returns.
Kai Ross was 22-of-30 for 301 yards with five touchdowns and one interception to lead the Grizzlies (2-3, 2-0 HCAC). Dylan McKinney had five catches for 101 yards and two scores, and Garrett Cora rushed nine times for 98 yards.
Franklin rushed for 317 yards overall.
The Ravens (0-5, 0-2) battle Mount St. Joseph for homecoming next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Macholtz Stadium.