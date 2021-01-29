Cade Gentry scored 18 points, and former Liberty Christian star Ronny Williams fell just three assists shy of a triple-double Friday as Anderson University won 78-74 at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
The Ravens (4-1) won their third straight game and continued to roll in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Williams finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, and Francis Uzorh rounded out three AU players in double figures with 12 points off the bench.
Marrell Jordan scored 26 points on 11-of-19 shooting to lead the Yellow Jackets (0-5). Dan Luers added 15 points, and Avonte Jones finished with 14.
Defiance shot 52.5% (32-of-61) from the floor and was 5-of-14 (35.7%) from 3-point range but went just 5-for-8 at the free-throw line. Anderson shot 49.1% (26-of-53) overall was 10-of-25 (40%) from long range and 16-of-21 at the free-throw line.
The Ravens won the rebounding battle 35-27.
The women’s game was canceled. AU travels to Defiance on Saturday at 6 p.m.
The women host Transylvania on Saturday at 1 p.m.
