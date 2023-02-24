NORTH MANCHESTER – Camden Smith led four players in double figures with 19 points, and the Anderson University men’s basketball team defeated Hanover 72-63 on Friday to advance to the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament final.
The second-seeded Ravens (17-9) will face fourth-seeded Rose-Hulman (17-10) for the conference championship Saturday at 6 p.m. in North Manchester. The Fightin’ Engineers upset top-seeded Manchester 66-63 in Friday’s second semifinal.
Freshman Bryson Huckeby gave the Ravens the lead for good with a layup with 10:16 remaining for a 50-49 advantage against Hanover (17-10).
HCAC player of the year Tate Ivanyo’s jumper with 6:16 left pushed the lead to 61-56, and the Panthers never got closer than five points the rest of the way.
Ivanyo finished with 16 points, Elijah Mattingly added 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists and Huckeby had 10 points, nine boards and two steals.
The Ravens shot 50% (28-of-56) from the field and were 10-for-12 at the free-throw line. Anderson connected on 6 of 19 attempts from 3-point range with Ivanyo and Mattingly each going 2-for-4.
Ty Houston scored 17 points to lead Hanover, and Coleman Sater added 16 points and four assists.
The Panthers shot at a 40% clip (24-of-60) overall and were 5-of-6 from the free-throw line and 10-for-28 from the perimeter.
The Ravens won the rebounding battle 38-28.
AU swept the regular season series against Rose-Hulman, winning 69-55 at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium on Jan. 18 and 80-66 on Feb. 14 in Terre Haute.
The Ravens are playing the HCAC tournament final for the first time since losing at home against Defiance in 2010. It is the third appearance for Anderson in the championship game since the conference tournament began in 1999.
AU is 0-2 in the title tilt.