ANDERSON – With their game against Defiance well in hand Wednesday night, Anderson University men's basketball freshman Landon Bair delivered the fitting finale.
All it took was the last of AU’s 14 assists and a dagger 3-pointer by Bair with 1:12 left to push the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference title-hungry Ravens even closer to their goal – and past a mark they hadn’t hit in three years.
As Bair’s shot singed the net, the AU sideline and the home crowd inside the Kardatzke Wellness Center erupted, cheering on a decisive 102-84 Ravens’ victory.
AU surpassed 100 points in a single game for the first time since they posted 106 on Feb. 15, 2020, against Franklin College.
More importantly, the HCAC win kept AU (14-8, 12-3 HCAC) on track for a potential first conference championship since 2009-10.
“We’ve felt support from alums that are pushing for us to do it and get it done. We’ve been close a number of times, but we’ve just haven’t gotten over that hump,” AU men’s basketball head coach Carter Collins said. “We’re three games away, so we control our own destiny. It would feel really good, but ultimately our focus is just winning (the next game).”
AU is battling with Manchester (13-8, 11-3 HCAC) atop the conference standings with the regular-season finale ahead between the two proving to be the possible deciding factor at Anderson on Feb. 17.
“We just have to stay locked in every single day. Each day is a new day to get better, and we have two weeks left, so every game, every practice gets more and more important to achieving that goal,” AU sophomore Tate Ivanyo said.
The Ravens came out and established their intentions immediately against Defiance and HCAC leading scorer Marell Johnson, who was averaging 19.6 points.
AU defeated Defiance wire-to-wire with four double-digit scorers and a total of 11 players providing three points or more.
“It feels good (to reach 100). I thought our offensive plan was solid. I thought we were making the right decisions whether shoot vs. pass. When we play unselfishly like we did tonight, we’re pretty tough to stop because we have a lot of talented guys out there that can make plays in a variety of areas,” Collins said. “That’s really been the key for us this year, our unselfishness.”
AU built a 27-point advantage midway through the second half and led by as many as 19 in the first.
Gavin Dowling had a team-high 21 points. Ivanyo added 13 with three 3-pointers, and Camden Smith added 15 points with a pair of breakaway dunks. Bryson Huckeby finished with 13 points, as AU shot a blistering 59.1% from the field.
This season, AU leads the HCAC in field-goal percentage at .475.
The Ravens converted 12-of-31 attempts from 3-point range, which surpassed their 8.9 made per game average, which also leads the conference.
“We’re pretty tough offensively. We have guys who can make plays for themselves and are also willing to make plays for others. We talk a lot about making the other team pick their poison,” Collins said. “I felt like the first time we played Defiance, we didn’t do a great job of that. We tried to force things, and today the effort was much better.”
AU beat Defiance on the road, 91-88, in double overtime. In the rematch, it didn’t require much extra effort, especially against Jordan, who was held to 12 points.
“He’s tough. I would not want to play him man-to-man. I think our zone helps us a little bit in that regard. He’s been a really, really good player for a long time. Every time you play Defiance the last five years,” Collins said. “I wish him the best of luck moving forward, but I’m certainly not mad to never have to play him again. He’s a really good player.”
Defiance was paced by Landen Swanner with a game-high 22 points and six rebounds. Evan Park had 14 points.
AU won the rebound battle 37-22, bested Defiance in the paint 54-40 and logged 24 points in fastbreak opportunities. They shot 38.7% from 3-point range.
Now the Ravens look ahead to Transylvania at home Saturday, a team that handed them one of their three HCAC losses, 87-84, on Jan. 14.
“That is the one team in the conference we haven’t beat yet,” Collins said. “All tough games the rest of the way. Transylvania, Rose-Hulman and Manchester. Three teams that are really good.”
The key to victory remains staying sharp, unselfish and consistent.
“That’s a big part of who we are. We like to share the ball. We’re a very unselfish team. We like to get a lot of assists,” said Ivanyo, who is second in the HCAC in scoring and first in 3-point percentage at .421. “As of late, defense has been a priority at practice, so we’re improving that, too.”