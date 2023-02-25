NORTH MANCHESTER – For the first time in program history, the Anderson University men’s basketball team is the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament champion.
The second-seeded Ravens routed fourth-seeded Rose-Hulman 73-55 on Saturday to claim the tourney title. HCAC player of the year Tate Ivanyo was named the tournament MVP, and Camden Smith joined him on the all-tournament team.
It was AU’s first appearance in the tournament final since 2010, and the Ravens were 0-2 all-time in the championship game.
Anderson will make its second appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament. It also advanced to the national stage in 2010 after winning the HCAC regular-season title and reached the second round during a 26-3 campaign.
The Ravens (18-9) will learn their NCAA tournament site and opponent during the selection show Monday at 1 p.m.
“I could not be prouder of the guys,” Anderson coach Carter Collins said. “This isn’t the NBA, where all sorts of analysts and commentators make predictions in the preseason about who will be good and who will win championships. But if it was, nobody would have picked us in the preseason this year.
“Too young, graduated too many good players, first-year head coach, but in the end the only thing that matters is if the guys in the locker room believe. And ours never doubted for one second.”
Collins began the season as the Ravens’ interim coach after head coach Owen Handy stepped away during the summer. Collins was promoted to the full-time job in January and already has etched his name into the program history books.
Smith led AU with 19 points in the championship game, and Ivanyo added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Gadis joined that duo in double figures with 14 points.
The Ravens shot 54.2% (26-of-48) and were 10-of-23 from 3-point range. Anderson won the rebounding battle 35-27 and scored 12 second-chance points.
Ivanyo’s 3-pointer with 11:48 left in the first half put the Ravens in front for good at 16-13.
Smith knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:58 left to extend the lead to 26-19, and Fred Shropshire made it a nine-point advantage with a trifecta following a free throw by the Fightin’ Engineers (17-11).
Anderson led 35-26 at intermission and opened the second half on an 8-2 run.
Rose-Hulman answered with a 9-1 run to cut the deficit to 44-37, but Ivanyo scored eight points during a late 12-3 run for the Ravens that put the contest away.
The Engineers shot just 34.5% (19-of-55) from the floor and were 5-of-19 beyond the arc.
The Ravens, who advanced to the HCAC final with a 72-63 win against Hanover on Friday, will enter the NCAA tournament with six wins in their last seven games.
“They have been an absolute joy to coach,” Collins said. “I’m especially proud of the way our guys dominated the final 10 minutes of both games this weekend. That’s toughness, and our guys have it. Looking forward to next weekend as we make our first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2010.”