ANDERSON – Tate Ivanyo led three players in double figures, and the Anderson University men’s basketball team picked up its first victory of the season with a dominant 75-54 decision against Adrian on Friday at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
The Ravens (1-1) led 32-25, but Ivanyo’s 3-pointer with 12:41 remaining in the second half capped a 12-4 run that put the home team in front 49-35 and the lead remained in double figures the rest of the way.
“It took us a little while to figure out how to play correctly on offense, but our defense was very solid almost the whole night, and that carried us through the finish line,” Anderson coach Carter Collins said. “I’m really happy with our focus and effort defensively. We will be a tough team to beat if we continue to play that that same mindset moving forward.”
The Ravens held the Bulldogs to 3-of-21 shooting from 3-point range and 41.1% (23-of-56) overall. Adrian shot just eight free throws, making five, and was outrebounded 43-28.
James Clay was the only Bulldog to reach double figures with 10 points.
Ivanyo finished with 15 points, Jordan Gadis added 12 points and six rebounds and Alex Hunt scored 11 points for AU.
Gavin Dowling added nine points, and Bryson Huckeby had six points, seven rebounds and five steals off the bench.
The Ravens shot 41.9% (26-of-62) overall, 8-of-25 from 3-point range and 15-of-16 at the free-throw line.
Anderson hosts Kalamazoo (1-0) on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.