ANDERSON -- The Anderson University men's soccer team took down Olivet 2-0 on Saturday at Fridley Field.
"I am very proud of the boys," AU coach Scott Fridley said. "I thought our defense finally played well, played a complete game and did well down the stretch to preserve the shutout. I would like to see a couple of more goals as we continue to get easy opportunities. This was a much-needed win for our confidence."
During the ninth minute, Regan Frost gave Dalton Grubbs a pass in isolation, and Grubbs fired a shot from about 30 yards out to net the goal and put the Ravens (1-3-2) on the board. Frost provided the assist.
During the 57th minute, Sam Rowlison capitalized off short, quick passes from Frost and Art Hinton IV, and Rowlison delivered the goal. Frost and Hinton IV both received assists.
"I thought Sam might've played his best game for his career at AU," Fridley said.
Frost tallied two assists, five shots and three shots on goal. Usman Kamara provided three shots and one shot on goal. Grubbs contributed two shots and one shot on goal. Drew Vaughn tallied two shots. Rowlison, Stephen Fite and Caleb Opoku each put their only shot on frame while Jordan Bossman, Caleb Gonser and Brayden Humbert each added shots to round out Anderson's 18 shots.
Jaxon Gillig produced two defensive saves for the Ravens. Danny Moro-Medina saved the only shot he faced.
The Ravens outshot the Comets (0-5-1) by an 18-10 margin and held an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Anderson visits Adrian (1-7) on Monday at 7 p.m.