MANCHESTER -- Francis Uzorh led five players in double figures with 17 points, and the Anderson University men's basketball team snapped a three-game losing streak with an 86-76 victory at Manchester on Friday night.
"(Friday's) win gets chalked up to great leadership by our seniors over the past couple of days and a lot of focused determination on the part of our team," AU coach Owen Handy said.
Camden Smith's 3-pointer gave the Ravens (16-9, 11-7 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) an 11-point lead with 6:03 remaining in the first half, and Anderson led 48-36 at intermission.
The lead remained near double digits for most of the second half until consecutive 3-pointers by C.J. Hampton pulled Manchester (8-16, 7-10) within 76-71 with 2:14 remaining.
Phil Bessick answered with a 3-pointer to give the Ravens some cushion, and Anderson was able to close out the game at the free-throw line.
"This is among the most satisfying wins of my coaching career, not because of the way we won but because of the mental toughness and determination it took to accomplish the things we needed to do," Handy said.
Uzorh shot 8-of-10 from the floor to lead the Ravens on an efficient night, and former Frankton star Maurice Knight added a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Anderson dominated the glass 45-24 overall and held a 54-34 advantage on points in the paint.
Tate Ivanyo added 12 points and four assists for the Ravens, and Fred Shropshire and Smith finished with 10 points each.
Anderson shot 53.2% (33-of-62) overall and was 5-of-14 from 3-point range and 15-of-19 at the charity stripe.
"We had a number of guys step up," Handy said. "Francis Uzorh played a whale of an offensive game. Camden Smith and Jordan Gadis made great decisions off the bounce. But maybe no one stepped up bigger than Phil Bessick, making two 3-pointers to punish double teams, with one coming down the stretch to extend the lead when Manchester had come knocking."
Brandon Christlieb led Manchester with 29 points, and Hampton added 23 points and four steals. Quentez Columbus also scored in double figures with 14 points and three steals for the Spartans.
Manchester shot 42.4% (25-of-59) overall, 8-of-25 from 3-point range and 18-of-25 at the free-throw line.
The fifth-seeded Ravens travel to No. 4 Transylvania (15-8) for the HCAC quarterfinals Sunday. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
