OLIVET, Michigan -- The Anderson University men's tennis team went 1-1 during two road matches in Michigan on Saturday.
Adrian (2-1) edged Anderson (2-2) by a score of 5-4 in Adrian, Michigan. The Ravens then rolled past Olivet (0-1) by a score of 9-0.
"Our players showed tremendous mental poise against a tough opponent," AU coach Matt Moore said of the loss to Adrian. "They showed grace in the face of adversity. Our men battled back despite being without several players."
The sweep against Olivet finished the weekend on a high note.
"This was a great rebound match for our players," Moore said. "They redirected their focus from tough losses and restarted a win streak we hope to carry forward into matches this week."
Anderson travels to Trine (3-0) on Monday at 3 p.m.