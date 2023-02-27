ANDERSON – The Anderson University men’s basketball team will face third-ranked Mount Union on Friday to open play in the NCAA Division III tournament at Alliance, Ohio.
The Ravens (18-9) will make their first appearance on the national stage since reaching the tourney’s second round in 2010. Anderson defeated Rose-Hulman 73-55 in North Manchester on Saturday to win the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament for the first time.
The Purple Raiders (25-2) ride a nine-game winning streak into the NCAA tournament and are a perfect 13-0 on their home floor this season.
Christian Parker, a 6-foot-6 junior forward, leads Mount Union with 17.9 points and 8 rebounds per game. Senior guard Collen Gurley averages 14.3 points and 4.3 assists, and graduate student forward Darrell Newsome averages 10.3 points while shooting 48.3% from 3-point range.
Lancaster Bible (20-7) and New York University (18-7) will play Friday’s opening game at 5:10 p.m. The Ravens follow against the Purple Raiders at approximately 7:40.
The winners will meet Saturday for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16.