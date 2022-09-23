CHICAGO -- The Anderson University men's soccer team crushed Moody Bible with a 9-0 victory Thursday.
Nine goals marks the program's highest single-match goal total since the Ravens throttled Robert Morris with a 9-0 win on Sept. 7, 2011.
Sam Rowlison and Usman Kamara both scored two goals for the Ravens (3-3-2). Stephen Fite tallied a goal and an assist. Drew Vaughn, Brayden Humbert, Daniel Karlen and Jaxon Gillig each contributed goals. The Ravens also received assists from Regan Frost, Art Hinton IV, R.J. Macomber, Cade Bell, Rico Mandolini, Teghan Brownell, Andrew Reis and Caleb Osborne.
The Ravens outshot the Archers (0-6) by a 35-1 margin and held a 14-1 advantage in shots on goal.
Danny Moro-Medina, Josh Brown and Dalton Sheltz combined for a shutout. Moro-Medina saved Moody Bible's only shot on goal.
Anderson kicks off the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference season by traveling to Franklin (0-6, 0-0) on Wednesday.