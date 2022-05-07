CHICAGO -- The Anderson University men's lacrosse team fell to Colorado College by a score of 22-2 during Friday's Heartland Collegiate Lacrosse Conference semifinal matchup.
Colorado College (6-8) earned the No. 1 seed in the HCLC South Division while Anderson (8-7) secured the No. 2 seed in the HCLC North Division.
The Tigers outshot the Ravens 53-15 and held a 33-6 advantage in shots on goal. Colorado College came away with a 39-12 advantage in ground balls. The Tigers cleared each of their 14 attempts while the Ravens finished 11-of-17 (64.7%) on clears.
Josh Rhodes and Johnathan Havener each found the back of the net for the Ravens. Justin Bemis caused three turnovers. Kenny Bentley won six faceoffs and collected four ground balls. Eric Fisher came up with 11 saves.
After breaking the program record for wins in a season, the Ravens will look to take another step forward in 2023.