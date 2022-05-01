ANDERSON -- The Anderson University men's lacrosse team fell to Hanover, 14-6 during Saturday's Heartland Collegiate Lacrosse Conference regular-season finale at Macholtz Stadium.
Hanover (10-4, 3-0 HCLC) jumped out to an early lead in the opening minutes and never looked back. The Panthers did not allow the Ravens (8-6, 2-1) to come back. There were no ties and no lead changes.
Clayton Emery and Michael Ertel each scored two goals for AU.
Logan Lawrence had a goal and an assist, and Cole Whatley also had one goal.
Eric Fisher saved 53.3% (16-of-30) of his shots, and Kenny Bentley won 78.3% (18-of-23) of his faceoff while finishing with 12 ground balls.
Justin Bemis finished with nine ground balls, and Mason Bratcher caused three turnovers.
The Ravens closed out the season in second place in the HCLC North Division. Anderson opens the HCLC Tournament against South Division champion Colorado College (5-8) on Friday at 5 p.m. in Chicago at St. Rita High School.