RICHMOND -- The Anderson University men's lacrosse team faced off against Earlham College and captured a commanding 21-1 victory during Wednesday's non-conference matchup.
Anderson (6-5) dominated Earlham (2-9) from the start and was able to set four school records and tie two others.
Most notably, the Ravens tied the school record for most goals in a match (21), and junior Cole Whatley tied the school record with seven individual goals.
Anderson fired 73 shots, blasting the school record of 61. The Ravens also eclipsed the shots on goal school record with 39.
There is no doubt the offensive efforts of the Ravens helped them dominate the Quakers, but their defensive efforts also were unmatched. The team set school records for fewest goals allowed in a match (1) and caused turnovers (27).
The Ravens outshot the Quakers 72-13 and held a 39-4 advantage in shots on goal.
Anderson more than doubled Earlham's ground balls, finishing with a 49-24 advantage.
Earlham committed 37 turnovers while Anderson was limited to 17.
Whatley added a pair of caused turnovers to his prolific scoring night.
Jonathan Havener added four goals, an assist and three caused turnovers. Logan Lawrence also finished with four goals, adding two ground calls and one caused turnover.
Michael Ertel had three goals and one caused turnover, and Josh Rhodes tallied two goals, four assists, three ground balls and one caused turnover.
Blake Seifert caused eight turnovers and finished with eight ground balls. Mason Bratcher caused five turnovers, and Kenny Bentley won 70.8% (17-of-24) faceoffs and had 14 ground balls.
The Ravens open their Heartland Collegiate Lacrosse Conference season with a rematch with the Quakers, who are 0-1 in conference play, on Saturday at 1 p.m. for Senior Day at Macholtz Stadium.