ANDERSON -- The Anderson University men's lacrosse team took down Earlham with a 13-4 decision during Saturday's Heartland Collegiate Lacrosse Conference matchup at Macholtz Stadium.
Anderson (7-5, 1-0 HCLC) honored its four seniors -- Eric Fisher, Logan Lawrence, Caleb Spencer and Zach Thompson -- before the contest. Fisher, Lawrence and Spencer were all players on the inaugural men's lacrosse roster at Anderson.
"I think (Saturday) was a great opportunity to celebrate the seniors here," Thompson said. "Logan Lawrence and Eric Fisher have been here and built up this program. We got another win, and we're looking to do more."
The first goal came from the same player who scored the first goal in Ravens men's lacrosse history, Lawrence. Lawrence made the lead 1-0 with 6:04 left in the first quarter.
"Last time we played Earlham, we gave them a blowout 21-1 (defeat)," Lawrence said. "Our fundamentals were kind of iffy, but we'll get to practice, get to work and fix those mistakes and we'll go undefeated (in conference play). Overall, the defense played a heck of a game, so props to them. We could have done better offensively, but we got the job done."
Earlham (2-11, 0-1) tied the game with 3:27 left in the first.
The Ravens ended the first quarter with two unanswered goals -- first from Josh Rhodes off a Johnathan Havener assist and then from Havener off a Rhodes assist to end the first quarter with a 3-1 lead.
The Ravens outshot Earlham 64-19, won the faceoff battle 13-7 and won the groundball category 38-31. Anderson cleared each of its 15 attempts while the Quakers finished 17-of-32 (53.1%) on clears.
Rhodes led the scoring with four goals and an assist. Havener added three goals, four assists and one caused turnover.
Michael Ertel had two goals and two caused turnovers, Logan Lawrence added two goals, an assist and three ground balls and Cole Whatley finished with two goals and an assist.
Fisher faced 10 shots and made six saves.
"All the guys did great," Fisher said. "I have to give props to my defense. They always come out strong, and they came out strong (on Saturday). I can't thank them enough. The offense has done great these past couple of games, and I can't be more proud of them."
Kenny Bentley finished with eight ground balls and won 65% (13-of-20) of his faceoffs.
"It was a big-time win for the boys," Spencer said. "We came out here and kind of had this expectation that we were going to win big, and I think we followed through on that. We started out a little bit slow, but we picked it up. The guys came out and we gave it our all for all of these seniors, myself included. This was a really exciting game, and we'll get back to work on Monday."
The Ravens travel to Cincinnati for an HCLC matchup against Mount St. Joseph (3-11, 0-1) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.