ANDERSON -- The Anderson University men's lacrosse team put itself back in the win column Wednesday with a 14-8 win against Mount St. Joseph in a non-conference matchup.
Anderson's Josh Rhodes got the game started with the first goal in a man-up situation at 11 minutes, 12 seconds in the first quarter off a Sean Terry assist. Seven seconds later, Cole Whatley added a goal to make it a 2-0 game at 11:05.
Between 6:57 and 5:25 the visiting Lions (2-8) put up five shots on the Ravens (5-3), three of which were saved by goalkeeper Eric Fisher. With the first quarter winding down, the Lions secured their first goal with 56 seconds remaining from Nathaniel Bird.
Mount St. Joseph tied the game early in the second quarter as Mason Melinger found the back of the net with 13:16 on the clock. Anderson answered with a three-goal scoring streak in a matter of one minute between 9:02 and 8:02.
Whatley picked up the first goal in a man-up situation, followed by a Johnathan Havener goal off a Rhodes assist. The third goal was a flip of the previous as Rhodes found the back of the net from a Havener assist.
A few minutes later at 5:11, the Ravens added one more to extend their lead to 6-2. Whatley secured a hat trick after receiving an assist from Rhodes.
The Lions put up their third goal shortly after at 4:07 by Ben Koopman. Before heading into the locker rooms for halftime, Anderson put up one more goal as Rhodes earned himself a hat trick to give the Ravens a 7-3 lead.
Coming out of halftime, the Ravens kept the goals coming. Havener found the back of the net at 12:32 to make it an 8-3 game.
After assisting earlier in the game, Terry scored off a Havener assist at 8:11. The Lions answered with two goals at 6:35 and 3:07 by Melinger and Solomon Richards to come within 9-5.
Before the quarter ended, the Ravens took back both goals when Caleb Spencer and Blake Seifert added their names to the scoring list at 1:52 and 10 seconds remaining respectively.
Mount St. Joseph put up the first goal of the fourth quarter from Bird, making it a 11-6 game in favor of the Ravens.
Anderson then put up back-to-back goals at 13:13 and 13:05 from Whatley and Rhodes.
Two goals went in favor of the Lions at 11:26 by Bird and 6:46 by Mellinger.
Rhodes secured the final goal of the game for either side when he scored his fifth goal with 4:15 remaining off a Havener assist.
Anderson ended the game with 39 shots, 28 on goal, while Mount St. Joseph had 41 shots, 19 on goal.
The Ravens held a 52-42 advantage in ground balls. Mount St. Joseph committed 37 turnovers while Anderson turned the ball over 33 times.
Rhodes led the Ravens with five goals and picked up two assists, followed by Whatley who ended with four goals. Havener ended the game with two goals and led with four assists. Seifert, Spencer and Terry closed out the scoring with a goal apiece. Terry also dished out two assists.
On defense, Fisher finished the game with 11 saves. Justin Bemis notched five caused turnovers and six ground balls while Mason Bratcher tallied five caused turnovers and six ground balls.
Whatley picked up eight ground balls to lead the Ravens. Zach Thompson finished with three caused turnovers and six ground balls. Kenny Bentley and Havener also collected six ground balls each.
The Ravens will be back in action at Macholtz Stadium on Saturday when they host the Trine (5-1) at 1 p.m.