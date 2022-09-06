GREENCASTLE -- The Anderson University men's soccer team fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to capture a 2-2 draw with DePauw on Monday.
During the seventh minute Quinn Flaspohler served it in from about 30 yards out, and Alec McCarty finished with a head to give the Tigers (1-0-1) a 1-0 lead. Ben Weidner extended DePauw's lead to 2-0 after scoring directly off a steal.
With less than nine minutes remaining in the first half, Caleb Gonser recovered a loose ball in the box and found the back of the net for the Ravens (0-1-2). During the 75th minute, Drew Vaughn evened the score at 2-2 after drilling a free kick goal from near the midfield line.
"I was very happy with the boys after the first 25 minutes," AU coach Scott Fridley said. "We could have shut down and called it quits after the second mistake. (DePauw head coach) Brad (Hauter) does such a great job with his team, and they are hard to break down. My boys stayed with it, got the first goal and built momentum. After Gonser's goal got us on the board, Vaughn's goal was golden to tie things up. Our third goal was called back, but a very heady play from Brayden Humbert and Gonser. I am so proud the boys finished strong, but I hope we learned an important lesson of the dangers of not getting off the bus and not being excited to play. I'm proud of these fellas."
Gonser and Vaughn both scored on their only shots. Josh Martinez tallied two shots while Stephen Fite and Jaxon Gillig each added shots to round out Anderson's six shots.
Danny Moro-Medina saved two of the four shots he faced.
DePauw outshot Anderson 11-6 and held a 4-2 advantage in shots on goal.
The Ravens begin the ninth annual Raven/Spartan Classic this weekend. Anderson takes on Alma (1-1) during Parents Day on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Fridley Field. The Ravens then face off with Wittenberg (0-2) on Sunday at 2 p.m.