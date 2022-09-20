ADRIAN, Mich. -- The Anderson University men's soccer team powered past Adrian College 3-0 on Monday.
"I am very proud of what is the most complete game we have had in a while," AU coach Scott Fridley said. "We were able to keep the ball and get into rhythm. The defense did well keeping everything in front of them, and we had a couple nice goals. Hopefully, we can keep the momentum into conference next week."
Anderson (2-3-2) found the scoreboard in the 18th minute. Dalton Grubbs served a long pass in from near the corner. Jordan Bossman placed the ball near the goal, and Usman Kamara headed the goal for the finish. Bossman and Grubbs each received assists.
During the 41st minute, Stephen Fite served a long pass from the sideline, and R.J. Macomber headed the pass in for a goal to put the Ravens ahead 2-0. Fite received the assist.
Anderson took a 3-0 lead in the 57th minute. Drew Vaughn took a free kick that went to Regan Frost, but Frost's header attempt was unsuccessful. Adrian attempted to clear the ball, but Grubbs intercepted the ball and sent the ball in. Frost headed Grubbs' pass and delivered the goal. Grubbs recorded his second assist of the day.
Kamara produced five shots and two shots on goal. Frost tallied three shots and two shots on goal. Grubbs turned in two shots and one shot on goal. Macomber, Caleb Opoku and Vaughn each put their only shot on frame. Sam Rowlison added a shot to round out Anderson's 16 shots.
Danny Moro-Medina saved the only shot he faced.
The Ravens outshot the Bulldogs (1-8) by a 16-3 margin and held an 8-1 advantage in shots on goal.
Anderson battles Moody Bible College (0-5) on Thursday at 5 p.m. in Chicago.