ANDERSON -- After trailing Wilmington College by a score of 1-0 at halftime, the Anderson University men's soccer team netted three goals to capture a 3-1 victory Tuesday at Fridley Field.
Stephen Fite and Jordan Bossman each had a goal and an assist for AU (3-0), and Usman Kamara also scored for the Ravens.
Drew Vaughn and Iley McQuiddy added assists for Anderson, and Blake Bobrow made three saves in goal.
The Quakers (0-2) outshot the Ravens 18-8 and held a 6-4 advantage in shots on goal.
Anderson faces off with Wittenberg (2-0) to open the Raven/Spartan Classic on Friday at 5 p.m.