The Anderson University men's soccer team finished the match portion of its European tour Friday with a 3-3 tie against Chorlton FC from Manchester, England.
AU came into the third game with a loss and a tie. The Ravens started the scoring eight minutes into the game with a left-footed strike from 17 yards out by junior Caleb Gonser.
The ball came from Usman Kamara. In the 35th minute, Jordan Bossman scored his second goal of the tour, beating the keeper from 18 yards out, from a pass from Gonser.
Before halftime, the Ravens gave up a goal, getting past AU's Keeper, Danny Moro, to round out the first-half scoring. The second half started with Bossman scoring again with a great pass from Regan Frost.
As it looked like things were going the Ravens' way, Chorlton beat keeper Josh Brown to bring the score within one goal.
The Ravens had multiple chances to get the game out of reach but continued to miss good opportunities. In the 75th minute, Chorlton dribbled around three defenders to tie things up at 3 a piece.
Bossman's two goals gave him his third of the tour. Frost ended with two goals and an assist on the tour. Gonsor ended the tour with a goal and assist.
"Today was a very long day coming from Amsterdam early this morning and spending three hours at Manchester City for a stadium tour before taking the train outside the city and walking a few miles to the stadium," AU coach Scott Fridley said. "I am very proud of the boys today. No matter how tired they were, they fought for 90 minutes and gave a great effort to finish our games on a good note. Chorlton Fc is a first division team from the Manchester area."
The Ravens finished the tour at 0-1-2.
AU will be in attendance for the sold-out Premier League match Saturday between Manchester City and Bournemouth, shortly after a visit to Old Trafford stadium.
On Sunday after church, the Ravens head to Blackburn to see a match between Blackburn and West Brom. The Ravens will end the tour flying out of London on Tuesday morning.