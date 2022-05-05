ANDERSON -- The third-seeded Anderson University men's tennis team coasted past sixth-seeded Manchester (1-20) by a score of 9-0 Wednesday in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference quarterfinal matchup at the AU Tennis Courts.
Tucker Bradley and Colton Stevens led the doubles sweep with an 8-1 decision against Austin Arnold and Andrew Kibler at No. 1.
Peter Hallam and Seth Nation defeated Trevor Johnson and Samuel Hollingsworth 8-3 at No. 2.
And Cory Evans and Dylan Lemon were 8-1 winners over Blake Rentschler and Anna Hollingsworth.
In singles competition, Tucker Bradley topped Samuel Hollingsworth 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1.
Stevens scored a 5-7, 6-1, 1-0 (10-8) win against Arnold at No. 2. Nation bettered Kibler 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.
Evans got by Rentschler 6-0, 6-3 at No. 4. Hallam defeated Johnson 6-1, 6-0 at No. 5. And Parker Bradley downed Anna Hollingsworth 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6.
Anderson (16-5) takes on second-seeded Hanover (9-7) in the HCAC semifinals Saturday at the Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.