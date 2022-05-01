PENDLETON -- The Anderson University men's tennis team faced Franklin in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup Saturday. Anderson claimed a commanding 8-1 victory over the Grizzlies for Senior Day.
This match also held a lot of weight in the conference standings. With this big win, the Ravens (15-5, 3-2 HCAC) were able to secure third place in the conference standings as they head into the HCAC tournament.
"It has been an honor to play at AU," senior and former Shenandoah star Seth Nation said. "This team is truly special. (Saturday) was no exception. We played with mental toughness, fought through the challenging moments and lifted each other up to victory."
The Ravens swept the doubles points with Colton Stevens and Tucker Bradley winning 8-7 (7-2) against Ty McCory and Dustin Garrison at No. 1.
Peter Hallam and Nation defeated Owen Pickerill and Layton Stieneker 8-5 at No. 2, and Dyland Lemon and Cory Evans scored an 8-0 victory over Nathan Jarboe and Matt Leming at No. 3.
Tucker Bradley got the singles competition started with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) win over McCory at No. 1.
Garrison gave the Grizzlies (9-7, 2-3 HCAC) their only point with a 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-8) win at No. 2. Evans beat Jarboe 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-6) at No. 3. Nation scored a 6-2, 7-5 win over Pickerill at No. 4.
Hallam defeated Leming 7-5, 6-1 at No. 5, and Parker Bradley topped Stieneker 6-3, 6-1 at No. 6.
"It is hard to quantify the importance of this victory," AU coach Matt Moore said. "It was great to send our seniors off with another record-breaking win. It also secured a higher seed in the conference tournament."
Third-seeded Anderson hosts sixth-seeded Manchester (1-19) in the HCAC quarterfinals Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the AU Tennis Courts.