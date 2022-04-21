The Anderson University men's tennis team set a program record of 14 wins in a season with wins over Capital and Ohio Christian on Wednesday.
Anderson (14-3) fought past Capital with a 6-3 victory at Wolfe Park in Columbus, Ohio. The Ravens then rolled past Ohio Christian (1-13) with a 7-0 win in Circleville, Ohio. Anderson broke the single-season wins record of 13 set during the 1985 and 2001 seasons.
"The team played well and fought hard," AU coach Matt Moore said. "They kept true to the school's core values and represented in the best way possible. It's great to know this group of men are now a part of AU's rich athletic history."
Colton Stevens and Tucker Bradley got the Ravens on the board against Capital with an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles. And Cory Evans and Brant Brouilette scored an 8-2 win at No. 3 doubles to give the Ravens an 8-2 lead.
Anderson also lost at No. 1 singles, with Tucker Bradley dropping a 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6) decision against Leonardo Abreu.
The Ravens picked up wins at No. 2 singles (Colton Stevens 6-3, 6-2), No. 4 singles (Cory Evans 6-1, 6-1), No. 5 singles (Dylan Lemon 6-2, 6-2) and No. 6 singles (Parker Bradley 6-0, 6-1).
Anderson's sweep of Ohio Christian included wins by Cory Evans and Dylan Lemon (No. 2 doubles 6-0), Jordan Ashton and Lance Holdren (No. 3 doubles 6-0), Tucker Bradley (No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-2), Colton Stevens (No. 2 singles 6-0, 7-5), Cory Evans (No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0), Peter Hallam (No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-0), Dylan Lemon (No. 5 singles 6-0, 6-0) and Parker Bradley (No. 6 singles 8-0).
The Ravens, who are 2-1 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play, host Rose-Hulman (7-8, 3-0) at the Community Sport and Wellness Center in Pendleton on Saturday at noon.