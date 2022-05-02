HANOVER -- The Anderson University men's track and field team finished in 10th place in the two-day Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships, which concluded Saturday.
Michael Sweigart secured third place in the shot put with a personal-record distance of 48-foot-8.25. The freshman from Alexandria received all-HCAC Honorable Mention with his finish.
"Conference meets never go according to plan," AU coach Nic Huffman said. "There are always ups and downs, but we finished with way more ups than downs. I am so proud of how everyone supported each other and competed as hard as they could. That's all I could hope to see."
Manchester scored 172 points to win the team competition. Rose-Hulman scored 147 points to finish second, followed by Transylvania (104), Hanover (79), Bluffton (77), Franklin (49), Mount St. Joseph (46), Earlham (43), Defiance (30) and Anderson (28).
"I'm very proud of the men's side," AU senior Jair Adams said. "We fought hard and competed this weekend. We had a few events that didn't go our way, but we all battled to the very end."
The 400-meter relay team of Trey Staley, Caleb Carraro, Brandyn Barrett and Adams finished fourth in a season-best time of 43.11 seconds.
The 1,600-meter relay team of Adams, Zachary Davenport, Barrett and Carrao also posted a season-best time of 3:29.54 while earning sixth place.
Swiegart added a personal-best throw of 132-2.25 in the discus to his shot put heroics and finish seventh in that event. He also placed eighth in the hammer throw with 141-6.5.
Barrett set a personal best in the long jump with a leap of 20-9.25, good for sixth place.
Davenport finished sixth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:01.00 after setting a personal best of 1:59.64 in the prelims.
Adams placed sixth in the 200 (22.83 seconds), and Carrao was seventh in the 400 (51.53) after running a personal best 50.06 in the prelims.
Kaleb Gucinski sets personal records in the 5,000 (16:21.57) and 1,500 (4:18.29) but not score in either event.
Drew DeBoer also set personal records in the hammer throw (112-9.5) and discus (112-10.25).
Other personal records were achieved by Gage Guenin in the 1,500 (4:27.45) and 5,000 (17:01.62), Ayden Humbles in the 1,500 (4:36.54) and Ryan Knoll in the 1,500 (4:52.23).
Josh Soden's time in the 800 -- 2:05.10 -- also was a season best.
The Ravens return to action for the Billy Hayes Invitational on Friday at 1 p.m. in Bloomington.