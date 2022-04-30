HANOVER -- The Anderson University men's track and field team held eighth place after Day 1 of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships on Friday in Hanover.
Michael Sweigart placed third for the Ravens in the shot put with a throw of 48-foot-8.25 and seventh in the discus with a throw of 132-2.25.
Brandyn Barrett was sixth in the long jump with a leap of 20-9.25.
Manchester led the team standings with 65 points. Hanover was second with 36 followed by Rose-Hulman (29), Transylvania (29), Mount St. Joseph (20), Earlham (14), Franklin (14), Anderson (11), Bluffton (10) and Defiance (6).
The Ravens wrap up Day 2 of the HCAC Outdoor Championships on Saturday at 11 a.m.