ANDERSON -- The Anderson University athletics department, the football search committee and athletic director Marcie Taylor named Jonathan Coddington as the Ravens' head football coach Friday.
Coddington has spent the last eight years as an assistant coach at Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Michigan, including the last three as the team's offensive coordinator. He competed on the Anderson football team and graduated from Anderson in 2014.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan Coddington as the new head football coach," Taylor said. "He has prepared diligently and successfully for this position and, as an alum, brings an appreciation of our university and the football program. His faith, work ethic, genuine care for student-athletes on and off the field, relentless recruiting and integrity earned him high praise from colleagues. Coach Coddington will care at the highest level about our alumni, our former players and every single group that is important to help us be successful. We look forward to working with him and all Ravens in making his staff successful and helping our program achieve our goals."
Taylor added, "I want to thank the search committee, comprised of football alums, staff and faculty, for their tireless work throughout this process."
Coddington spent his first two years with the Cardinals as the wide receivers and tight ends coach. He spent the next six years as the quarterbacks coach, including the last three as offensive coordinator. Coddington served as the special teams coach for three years, beginning in 2017. In addition, Coddington held the role of the team's recruiting coordinator for four years.
In Coddington's first year as offensive coordinator, the Cardinals led the Mid-States Football Association Mideast in rushing yards, fewest sacks allowed and fewest turnovers committed. The following year, Concordia led the conference in five offensive categories while also finishing second in total scoring and total offense.
"My family and I are incredibly excited to join the Anderson community," Coddington said. "I am very thankful to President (John) Pistole, athletic director Marcie Taylor and the search committee for allowing me the opportunity to be a part of such an amazing place. I am excited to serve our student-athletes here at Anderson and build our program. I am eager to connect with past and present members of the Anderson football family and reconnect with the proud history of our program."
During Coddington's eight years at Concordia, the Cardinals compiled a record of 62-26. The Cardinals qualified for the National Association of Intercollegiate Association Playoffs five times and advanced to the NAIA Quarterfinals three times. Concordia captured the MSFA Mideast conference title in 2020 and shared the conference crown in 2021.
In his three years as offensive coordinator, Coddington coached 17 all-conference selections, five first-team all-conference recipients and Association Press NAIA second-team all-American Luke Wilson. Coddington has also coached all-conference quarterback Seth Suida, who has received opportunities to play professionally in the Spring League and Arena League. The Cardinals totaled five all-conference selections in positions led by Coddington prior to his ascension to offensive coordinator.
Coddington is a member of the American Football Coaches Association. He spent the 2014 season as an assistant coach at Anderson Prep.
Coddington graduated from AU in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in Health and Physical Education. He earned a master's degree in student administration in higher education from Concordia in 2017.