ANDERSON -- Anderson University athletic director Marcie Taylor announced Wednesday the promotion of Carter Collins to head men's basketball coach.
Collins has been serving as the team's interim coach since September.
"We are thrilled to announce that Carter Collins has been promoted to head coach," Taylor said. "The way Carter assumed leadership of the program as the interim, garnering respect of the student-athletes, guiding the team thus far to the top of the conference standings, while also effectively managing the off-court duties that come with being a head coach, he has earned the position of head coach. We are looking forward to what the future holds for both him and the Ravens men's basketball program."
Anderson has posted a 12-7 overall record and a 10-2 record in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference this season. The Ravens currently hold a one-game lead in the HCAC standings. Anderson's 10-2 conference record marks the program's best start since the 2016-17 season.
Prior to the 2022-23 season, Collins served as an assistant coach at AU for five years. During that time, the Ravens went 64-56 and made the HCAC Tournament in each of the five seasons.
"I could not be more excited to have this announcement made official,"Collins said. "Five and a half years ago, I stepped onto campus at AU as a graduate-assistant coach. I immediately felt completely at home and had zero doubts that I was in the right place. During my time as an assistant, I enjoyed helping coach Owen Handy build this program into an excellent place for young men to spend four years -- both on and off the court -- and I've been around long enough now to have seen the impact that our program can have on those that decide to join it. I am thrilled to have the chance to continue to lead this program long into the future."
Collins held the role of Anderson head men's golf coach for the 2021-22 season as well as the fall 2022 season. His first recruiting class consisted of eight newcomers, bringing the program's roster to its largest size in more than a decade.
Collins spent the three years prior to arriving at AU as a student assistant coach at Hope, assisting with both the varsity and junior varsity basketball teams. During his four years at Hope, the Dutchmen won three conference championships and participated in the NCAA Tournament in those three seasons, including a run to the Sweet 16 in 2017.
Prior to coaching, Collins spent his freshman year at Hope playing on the junior varsity team, continuing a playing career that began at Fowlerville High School in Fowlerville, Michigan, where he was an all-conference and all-county selection and two-time captain for the Gladiators. Collins also competed in golf during his prep career at Fowlerville.
Collins earned a Master's of Business Administration degree at Anderson. He received a bachelor's degree with a double major in Psychology and Communication at Hope College.
The Ravens were scheduled to Hanover ro continue their HCAC schedule Wednesday night.