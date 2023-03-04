ALLIANCE, Ohio -- The Anderson University men's basketball team had a little more magic left in the tank Friday night.
But third-ranked Mount Union proved to be too disciplined a foe to conquer.
The Ravens erased almost all of a 16-point halftime deficit -- pulling within one point with less than two minutes to play -- before falling 73-65 in the opening round of the NCAA Div. III Tournament.
"Man, we were right there," AU coach Carter Collins said. "Down by one with under two minutes to play and just couldn't quite complete the comeback. I'm still proud of the guys. We certainly don't have anything to hang our heads about.
"Nobody has beaten Mount Union on their home court all year, and we came about as close as anybody."
Anderson (18-10) trailed just 65-64 after a dunk by Elijah Mattingly with 2:15 remaining. But the Purple Raiders (26-2) got a pair of offensive rebounds to extend the ensuing possession before Darrell Newsom drained a 3-pointer to push the lead back to four points with 1:26 to play.
The Ravens turned the ball over the next trip down the court, and it never was a one-possession game again.
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year Tate Ivanyo led Anderson with 14 points. Mattingly added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Bryson Huckeby finished with seven points and 12 boards.
Camden Smith chipped in nine points and four assists, and Fred Shropshire also scored nine points.
The Ravens shot just 39% (23-of-59) overall and were 9-of-31 from 3-point range and 10-of-14 at the free-throw line.
Mount Union shot 43.1% (28-of-65) from the floor and went 7-of-22 from beyond perimeter and just 10-of-21 at the charity stripe.
The Purple Raiders won the rebounding battle 43-38 and had 20 assists on 28 field goals.
Anderson made just its second appearance in the NCAA Div. III Tournament and its first since 2010. The Ravens finished 14-4 in HCAC play and earned a share of the regular-season championship before winning the conference tournament for the first time.
"The future is definitely bright for this program," Collins said. "We have a ton of talented guys in our locker room, and they are incredibly fun to work with as well. I can't wait to get back out there."