Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Hamilton, Hancock, Madison and Marion. In east central Indiana, Delaware, Henry and Randolph. * WHEN...Until 300 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 601 AM EST, Flooding continues in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Indianapolis, Muncie, Anderson, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Greenwood, Lawrence, Plainfield, Greenfield, New Castle, Beech Grove, Speedway, Elwood, Alexandria, Winchester, Southport, Westfield, Avon and Yorktown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&