ANDERSON — Anderson University’s football squad had a golden opportunity to make a little history Saturday night.
Pristine it wasn’t, but successful it was.
AU for the second straight week fought valiantly out of a hole, this time 20-0 to Cincinnati Christian, and again found its way over the top in front of a raucous Macholtz Stadium gathering.
Freshman Tyson Harley’s 31-yard slant pass to Zac Tallent with 46 seconds remaining lifted the Ravens over the Eagles 27-23 and put the once-moribund AU program at 2-0 for the first time since 1996.
The Ravens prevailed despite a rough night on special teams, with two punts being blocked (those led to Eagle touchdowns), a punt return fumbled away and a recovery on an onside kick by Cincinnati Christian (1-2). AU also lost two fumbles.
“How it happens is you’ve got a bunch of guys through camp that start to believe in each other,” AU coach Steve Rock said. “When they learn to believe in each other, we can do some amazing things if we work together. That’s how it happens, and it’s that simple.”
A young bunch led by Harley made it happen. Harley completed 30 of 40 passes for 336 yards and three TDs, and he and his mates kept their cool on a very warm evening.
But the Ravens had to navigate a minefield they largely put themselves into before they could think about glory.
An AU punt blocked, scooped and run in by Craig Willis on the Ravens’ first possession, gave the Eagles the early lead.
Midway through the second quarter, Dominic Valentino got his hands on another punt. That set up Jamar Nuby’s second rushing score, and the Ravens were down 20.
AU got one back with 1:34 left in the half, when Harley hit Elijah Crowe in the right flat from 11 yards out.
Johnell Wortham’s 28-yard run up the middle on third-and-1 got the Ravens to within 20-13, just before the midpoint of the third quarter.
The Ravens drove 68 yards in six plays as the third period ran down, with Harley connecting with PJ Williams on a 39-yard bomb, and Jason Marsh’s PAT evened the count at 20.
Kevin Rockwood drilled a 27-yard field goal with 10:01 to play to put Cincinnati Christian back in front, then he caught AU napping by dribbling an onside kick, which teammate Joseph Lusby fell on at midfield.
AU’s defense, though, held and both teams couldn’t score on their next possessions. With under two minutes to go, the Ravens had their final shot starting at their 36-yard line.
Harley completed four of five passes that landed AU at the Eagles’ 31. On second down, Harley found Tallent 15 yards away, and Tallent skirted past a defender at the 20 and sprinted home.
“It’s very, very rare to win a game when you have one punt blocked, but when you get two blocked ...” Rock said. “I’m just thankful that our guys were resilient, and I didn’t want to punt in that second half.”
The Ravens netted 481 yards to 389 for the Eagles. Alex Barnett had 128 yards on seven catches, and Tallent grabbed 10 balls for 98 yards. Wortham had 86 yards on eight carries and Reggie Lipscomb 60 on 14 attempts.
“It’s just a perseverance thing,” Rock said. “Both weeks, we played from behind, but our guys never once gave up. They were always confident, and they were believing in each other.”
AU begins its Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference schedule next Saturday at Mount St. Joseph.
