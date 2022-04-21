BLUFFTON, Ohio -- The Anderson University softball team dropped its Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference series with Bluffton on Wednesday.
The Beavers (12-18, 4-6 HCAC) handed the Ravens (5-21, 2-10) losses by scores of 13-8 loss and 8-6.
The Ravens took an early lead in Game 1, recording four runs in the top of the first inning. Ariel Lee scored the first run after Alysa Marcin walked on a wild pitch. Another wild pitch allowed Kyleigh Lowry to score. Then, after a throwing error, Marcin made it home to add on another run. The final run of the inning came after Ashley Wheeler doubled to left-center, giving Molly Buck space to score and give the Ravens a 4-0 lead.
Bluffton couldn't get any action going in the bottom of the first, but it only took till the second before the Beavers were able to tie the game up. After recording two doubles and two singles, the Beavers added on four runs of their own to make it a 4-4 ballgame heading into the third.
The Beavers took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the third after an Erin Norman double allowed Lexus Rutledge to score.
Bluffton used the fifth inning to build on its lead, adding two runs to make it 7-4.
The Ravens attempted to cut the Beavers' lead in the top of the sixth inning. Lee singled into deep center field, bringing in Mabrey Buis and Mackenzie Beattie for two runs to make it a 7-6 game.
Although the Ravens were able to cut the lead to one, it didn't last long as the Beavers used the bottom of the sixth inning to tack on five runs to extend their lead once again.
Anderson fought to add on two runs in the seventh as Beattie singled down the right-field line to score Buck. Rylee Morris later scored off a wild pitch.
Wheeler finished the game 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Lee went 2-for-3 with one run and two RBIs. Beattie picked up the final RBI after going 1-for-4 with one run. Lowry recorded two stolen bases while Lee had one.
Anderson trailed from the beginning after its first at bat when the Beavers put up three runs in the bottom of the first inning of Game 2. The first run came after a bases-loaded situation and Sammi Urban was walked. A Kryshel Dales single to center field brought in two runners to give Bluffton a 3-0 lead.
After a scoreless second inning, the Ravens got their first run in the third. Lee reached home off a Wheeler single to center field.
Bluffton extended its lead in the bottom of the third when a Lily Tate double to left field brought in three Beavers for a 6-1 lead.
The Ravens cut the score and trailed by two after the fourth inning when Paige Wickard homered into left field to bring in Beattie and Lowry.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Beavers once again extended their lead after scoring two runs, making it an 8-4 ballgame.
In similar fashion to Game 1, the Ravens attempted to come back in the seventh inning but once again fell short. Anderson made it 8-6 off a Lexi Rankin single, which scored both Faith Muterspaugh and Lowry. After that, the Ravens were unable to get any more runs, dropping their second game of the day.
Wickard sent her only at-bat out of the ballpark for a home run and three RBIs. Rankin ended the game 1-for-1 with two RBIs while Wheeler finished 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Anderson will be back at the Raven Softball Field on Friday when it takes on St. Mary's (8-13) in a non-conference doubleheader. Game 1 is slated to start at 3 p.m.