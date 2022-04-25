GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Anderson University softball team (6-24) hit the road for a doubleheader Saturday against Calvin (21-9). Anderson fell 8-0 in six innings in Game 1 and dropped Game 2 by a score of 7-2.
Calvin's Kirsten Krouse improved to 11-5 while Calvin's Zoe Hazelhoff moved to 8-2.
Taylor Johnson, Alysa Marcin and Brianna Bell singled for the Ravens' three hits in Game 1.
In Game 2, Kaitlyn Hawkins laced a two-run single to lead the offense.
Molly Buck went 2-for-2 with a run scored at the plate and allowed no runs on three hits and a walk in 2 1/3 innings in the circle.
Macy Hussung, Marcin, Lexi Rankin, and Kylie Sloan each added a single for AU, and Kyleigh Lowry scored a run.
The Ravens, who are 2-10 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic play, host a doubleheader against conference-rival Franklin (18-13, 9-3) on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.